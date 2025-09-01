How Soon Is Too Soon?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a transgender man, and I keep getting ghosted when I disclose. Should I stop telling people so early on?

Thanks,

Wondering Wayne

Dear Wonder,

You do you, my friend! If you’re comfortable in your own skin and proud of who you are, you should, indeed, share whatever your heart desires. If they ghost ya, screw ‘em! You don’t need people like that in your life anyway,

If, on the other hand, you feel that disclosing certain things about yourself too early is upsetting relationships, consider scaling back a bit. Do some soul searching and see how that feels. Note, too, that the timing of telling others personal info can change from friend to friend. Disclosing that you’re a transgender man, doesn’t need to follow a cookie-cutter formula.

In the end, you’re the only one who can make this decision. Being proud of who you are, feeling safe to share details and staying true to yourself are most important. Follow your heart, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 4—Pride in Prevention at Wauwatosa Public Library (7725 W. North Ave.): This four-hour resource fair focuses on mental health, connection and support among the LGBTQ+ community. Starting at 3:30 p.m., panel discussions, presentations and materials focus on suicide prevention and creating safe spaces.

September 7—I Can Go on Singing at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): What happens when Judy Garland stops by a bar in 1969 Brooklyn? A spirited night of song, story and success! The team at Fiddlin’ Theatrical produces this new musical that runs through September 13. Stop by www.sunsetplayhouse.com for details.

September 12—Opening Night of “One Thing Leads …” Art Exhibit at Aquae Nguvu Gallery and Studio (207 E. Buffalo St.): Wearable art and freestanding sculptural shapes combine in this intriguing exhibit from Val Kupczak. Enjoy the installation before it closes November 15.

September 14—Big Gay 5K Walk/Run at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.): The team at MGSN (Milwaukee Gay Sports Network) hosts this fundraiser sure to start your Sunday off on the right foot. Walk, run or just have fun, but swing by registration at 8:30 a.m. before the step off at 10:30 a.m.

September 14—Hokus Pokus Live! at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Drag super stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál fly into Cream City as America’s favorite spooky sisters. Featuring powerhouse vocals, the must-see comedy brings the cult classic to the stage with an 8 p.m. performance. Visit www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

September 16—Bonnie Raitt: Live 2025 at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The renowned songstress returns to Milwaukee with a stop on her latest tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert that begins an hour later. See www.axs.com to guarantee you have seats to the unforgettable event.

September 20—Tennis Ball 2025 at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Cream City PAH hosts this daylong celebration for the kink, leather and LGBTQ+ communities. In addition to vendors, presentations and lessons, attendees will also enjoy a formal dinner followed by a night of dancing. Check out www.creamcitypah.org for details.

September 21—Packer Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Touchdown Tony and Kickoff Kujo host this wild Packer-watching party that includes a jock strap contest, halftime prizes, raffles, and food and drink specials. The game starts at noon but get there early to nab a good seat.

September 27—The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills all on one stage? Celebrate decades of music excellence and pure diva deliciousness during what is sure to become a memory-making experience. Nab seats to the 8 p.m. extravaganza via www.fiservforum.com.

September 30—Opening Night Mrs. Doubtfire at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The much-loved film comes to life with this musical that has theater-lovers talking! Check out the gender-bending comedy that’s sure to become one of your new favorites before the run closes October 5. See www.marcuscenter.org for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.