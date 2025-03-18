Hubby Turned Hottie

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband is having a midlife crisis. At the ripe-old age of 53, he’s now working out five to six times per week, tans regularly, has died his hair, is considering a facelift and buys clothing way too young (and tight) for him. I feel like I barely recognize him anymore.

He’s a great guy with a kind, beautiful soul but this desire to makeover his appearance is getting to be a bit much. Not to mention the costs behind all of this is starting to add up! I’m not sure what to say to him to let him know it’s ok to age and be himself.

Any Advice?

Grump Old Man

Dear Grumpy,

So you’ve got a hubby who wants to be a hottie; life could be worse, honey. If his health/beauty goals are impacting your finances, discuss it and create a budget you’re both comfortable with. Other than that, let him explore these changes—whether this is a phase or not. Heck, maybe you could join him at the gym for a fun change-of-pace. Let him know you love him no matter his age, celebrate his accomplishments and then cherish both his insides and outsides.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 20—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo for Purse String Productions at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): The team behind the annual drag parody “The Golden Girls Christmas Special” hosts this LOL night of bingo, prizes, cocktails and more! I call the shots at 7 p.m., but you should arrive early and order some pizza or appetizers while you help raise donations for this fun-loving theatre troupe!

March 21—MAM After Dark: Masquerade at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): If you’ve never attended a MAM After Dark event, this magical night is the perfect way to experience the splendor. Cloak yourself in grandeur and add a mask for mystery as you enjoy live music, dancing, cash bars, a DJ and more from 7-11 p.m. Waltz over to www.etix.com for tickets.

March 21—“Saddle Up! A Country Cabaret” at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St., Madison): Giddy up with Perfect Harmony Chorus during this boot-kicking concert. The 7:30 p.m. evening includes live versions of campfire ballads, hilarious parodies and more as well as desserts and a cash bar. Visit the web site for the LGBTQ+ chorus as www.perfectharmonychorus.org for tickets.

March 22—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem Fundraiser at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Help raise money for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin with the city’s LGBTQ+ motorcycle enthusiasts. The monthly 3 p.m. party includes raffles, drink and shot specials, prizes and more.

March 22—Chappell Roan Dance Party at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Take your pink-pony love to new heights with this 8 p.m. bash. Enjoy all of the hot-to-go vibes you can handle alongside craft cocktails and more. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

March 23—Broadway Divas Drag Brunch at Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar/Metro Hotel (411 E. Mason St.): There’s no business like showbusiness, and there’s no brunch like drag brunch at Oggie’s! Don’t miss this 1 p.m. salute to the Great White Way featuring some of the city’s top performers. These brunches always sell out, so nab tickets soon via www.opentable.com.

March 23—2025 Ladies Rock Camp Showcase at Radio Milwaukee (158 S. Barclay St.): What happens when a group of women complete a three-day music camp? You get his rockin’ showcase of original music, girl-power, and overall awesomeness. What a great way to celebrate Women’s Month! Enjoy the 6:30 p.m. night for a simple donation at the door.

March 25—Opening Night A Beautiful Noise: The Neal Diamond Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Celebrate the life, music and legacy of an American icon with this toe-tapping production that has taken the country by storm. Featuring hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” the musical honors the rock-and-roll hall of famer in the most perfect, most musical way imaginable. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for show times and tickets before the run closes on March 30.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.