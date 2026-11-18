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Dear Ruthie,

My grown son is gay and is dating someone I don't trust. Whenever I say something, he gets defensive. How can I protect him without pushing him away?

(Signed)

Concerned Mom

Dear Mommy,

Nobody wants to watch someone they love make bad decisions. Your son is an adult, however, so he has free will to love whoever he wants regardless of your feelings/approval.

Try to calmly discuss your concerns without directing his romantic life like an out-of-control movie producer. It’s not your movie, honey pie.

Be specific about what worries you. Saying, "I don't like him" isn't useful. Try something like: "I've noticed your boyfriend isolates you from your friends" or "I feel as though your boyfriend speaks to you disrespectfully." This gives your son something concrete to consider. Follow up with: "You don't have to agree with me, but I'll always be here if you need me."

Then, stop. You’ve made your point known. Step back and let your son take it from there. You’ve left food for thought, now it’s up to him to decide whether he consumes it. Sometimes the most powerful thing a parent can provide isn't an intervention. It's a safe place to land.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 19—Historic Marker Celebration at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): What a celebration! The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project dedicates a state historic marker to This Is It bar and the legacy of founder June Brehm. At 1 p.m., you’re invited to honor the space that meant so much to so many across generations of customers.

November 19—Holiday-Light Festival Kickoff at Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave.): Jump start the holiday season with this merry and bright evening! The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with a kids’ dance party, followed by the main show at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy performances from The Milwaukee Rep, local dance troupes and more. You’ll also find cookies and hot cocoa, a visit from Santa and fireworks.

November 20—Gaga Au Cinema at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join host Supernova as she raises a glass to Lady Gaga’s finest movie moments. The party starts at 8 p.m. featuring music, videos and all things Gaga. Don’t miss the 10 p.m. drag show featuring some of Cream City’s favorite performers.

November 21—Pride Rides Wisconsin Fundraiser at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The holidays are about giving and sharing, and the team at Pride Rides Wisconsin know that better than anyone! This month, the group’s fundraiser benefits families in need through the St. Vincent DePaul meal program. Stop by the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. event for raffles, shot specials and more.

November 21—Made In Nerdwaukee at Pilot Project Brewing (1128 N. 9th St.): The team at Awkward Nerd Events hosts hit annual “geek-themed craft fair” that’s free and open to all. More than 4 dozen local makers offer up their wares during the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. marketplace.

November 21—Big Night Out: Dream in Color at Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel (2300 N. Mayfair Rd.): The LGBT Community Center hosts this annual gala that applauds LGBTQ+ leadership, philanthropy and community in our city. Enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, live entertainment and so much more when you order tickets via www.mkelgbt.org.

November 24—Opening Night The Sound of Music at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Relish one of your favorite things when this legendary musical rolls into town. See why this spectacular new production is taking the country by storm when you secure tickets at www.marcuscenter.org. Be sure to check out the Marcus’ new Broadway Bites dinner offering, that serves up an incredible meal onsite!

November 26—Thanksgiving Buffet at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The staff at this iconic LGBTQ+ bar once again welcomes you to enjoy Turkey Day with your chosen family. Savor a fantastic Thanksgiving buffet at 1 p.m. (with purchase of a beverage), enjoy a few cocktails with the friendly staff and relish the yummiest holiday of year.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.