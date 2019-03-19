I See London, I See France...

Dear Ruthie,

After dating a guy a few times, we took things to the next level by sleeping together. I was shocked to undo his jeans and find that he was wearing women’s panties. He actually seemed surprised that I didn’t find it sexy.

He kept trying to convince me how hot it was, but I wasn’t interested. I got him out of the panties and the fun began, but WTF? Is this a thing now? Are people doing this?

The next time we hooked up (two days later), I was hoping to find boxers, briefs, tighty-whiteys, anything, but nope! I was face to face with floral panties. Again, the sex was good, but this panty thing is a turnoff for me and, to be honest, I can’t get over it. Any thoughts on what I can tell this guy?

Thanks! Panties in Bunch

Dear Bunch Boy,

I’m not sure what you’re looking to tell him. Cool it with the panties? You’re leaving him? Don’t wear panties around you?

It sounds like this situation is becoming a deal-breaker for you. If so, tell him the relationship isn’t working. After all, according to your message, you’ve only been out a handful of times. This would be a good time to move on if his choice in undies is that much of an issue for you.

If you’d like to hang around and see if this relationship is something you want to explore, you can either ignore his undies or have a heart-to-heart about it and see what he has to say. Then, forget this silliness and go out and have some fun together. See my social calendar below for some ideas for a great night in town!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 21—Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Job Fair at Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this free job fest to get your keester back to work, sweetie! Local businesses seeking employees for everything from full-time work on internship opportunities will be present, so grab your resume and hit up the 3-7 p.m. fair.

March 21—Taste of Milwaukee at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Take a bite out of Cream City with this 37th annual nosh-fest! Not only will you find food from new and classic Milwaukee eateries, but you’ll enjoy cocktails, local brews, live music, raffles and more. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m., but nab your tickets first because it’s limited, doll. Tickets start at $25 and can be found under the “Event” page at broadscope.org.

March 21—Transgender Night at The Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): Have a few cocktails and a lot of fun when you relish the support, love and acceptance of the transgender community during this safe and sane night out. The party runs 7-11 p.m. and is open to everyone 21 and older. Donations to Girl Scouts USA are greatly appreciated.

March 21—Soju at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): The team at this Cathedral Square hot spot keeps delivering top entertainment, and this week’s show is no exception. “Drag Race” season 11 doll Soju hits Brew Town for a 10 p.m. appearance and meet and greet. Tickets start at $10. Grab yours at thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

March 22—The Glitter Gala at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): As the gang at D.I.X. says, “If it sparkles or shines, it's glitter or gold, a bling or bangle, we want to see you wear it” at the inaugural Glitter Ball! Chicago bearded goddess Lucy Stoole is your hostess for the 10 p.m. rhinestone-filled night of revelry. Drink specials, a drag show, dancing and more make this a glitzy gala to remember.

March 23—Mr. & Miss Courage MKE Pageant at LVL Events (801 S. Second St.): Explore a secret garden (this year’s theme) when you attend this popular pageant. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with a 6 p.m. pageant time. Former title holders are schedule to attend, tables are available and proceeds to the Jackie Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund. Swing by for $10-$15 seats.

March 25—LGBTQ Yoga at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Find inner peace in a safe space with this bi-monthly yoga class. Ideal for beginners to intermediate practitioners, the 6-7 p.m. class is free and relies on donations. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel and a water bottle to this eye-opening class.

March 27—Bi+ Happy Hour at O’Lydias (338 S. First St.): Too often, our community forgets the “B” in “LGBTQ.” Don’t let it happen with this 6-8:30 p.m. happy hour. Beat the midweek blues, make new friends and help this community thrive when you stop by for some fun. Friends and allies are welcome as well.

