In a Barbie Threesome

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I have been living together for nearly 14 years. I was well aware of his Barbie collection and his love of the film “The Wizard of Oz” when we met. I enjoy these things, although not to the degree with which he does. I found his collections charming, and I loved him for his passion toward them.

At first, things were manageable. We had a few bookshelves in a spare room featuring his collections. Over the years, however, his collections have taken over two more rooms and a hallway and have now been invading our bedroom.

I can no longer live in a Barbie/Wiz museum. I’m starting to hate my own home. How can I manage this mess without breaking his enthusiasm for collecting?

Sincerely,

Crowded Out

Dear Crowded,

Get out of that three way with Barbie and tell Dorothy and friends the party is over. It’s your home, too, and it sounds like you’re feeling crowded out.

Your concern over dimming your hubby’s enthusiasm exemplifies your love for him. Focus your communications with him on that fact. Yep …you read that correctly! Communicate with him.

He may be confused as you’ve likely encouraged these collections and found joy in them yourself. You’ll need to note that you like the collections as well and that you love him for his passions but that you need to make your house a home again. Explain how your crowded home is making you feel. Come to the discussion with options such as limiting displays to one room, putting a percentage of the items in storage, selling parts of the collection, etc. See if the two of you can’t meet in the middle and happiness is sure to follow.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 4—Themed Karaoke at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Check out the spot where every night is ladies night (but men are welcome, too)! Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. Come sing a tune to the weekly theme or sit back and enjoy the drink specials this friendly bar has to offer.

October 6—Milwaukee Oktoberfest at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Grab your lederhosen and get ready to party in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. From beer and bands to a brats and pageants, this three-day bash has it all. Polka over to www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com for more before the fest closes October 8.

October 7—Curd Fest at Drink Wisconsibly Pub (320 W. Highland Ave.): Curd is the word during this fourth annual nod to golden, cheesy, deep-fried goodness. Savor cheese curds from a few favorite restaurants and pubs, enjoy live music, compete in the curd-eating contest and more. The fun runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 7—Lela 20th Anniversary Runway Show at Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Old World Third St.): The popular Third Ward dress shop celebrates its success with this posh 7 p.m. event. Enjoy a fashion show at 8:30 p.m., featuring local drag legend B.J. Daniels as well as a cash bar and more. Order tickets at lela20th.eventbrite.com.

October 7 – Bombshell Theater 23/24 Season Preview Gala at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Food, drinks, live entertainment and a smashing good time are in store as one of the city’s newest theater companies hosts this enchanting night. The bash starts at 6 p.m., but you’ll need to secure tickets first via bombshelltheatre.org.

October 9—Packer Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): The Packers tackle the Raiders during this 7:15 p.m. game, and Woody’s is the place to watch the action. Touchdown shots, drink specials, halftime munchies and more make this the spot to be when the green and gold hit the field.

October 10—The Red Carpet Presents: Older Adult Program Monthly Movies at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Join this lively group of seniors for an afternoon movie, friendship and fun. Held at 3 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month, the viewing is free to all seniors.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.