Investing In a (Wet) Dream

Dear Ruthie,

I have a friend who thinks he’s a budding porn star with accounts on several pay-per-view type sites. At first, he made a lot of money. He quit his job and thought he was about to embark on a lucrative lifestyle in the adult industry. WRONG!

The money isn’t coming in like it used to, he had to get two roommates to make rent, spent all of his savings and constantly asks for money from family and friends.

I’m sick of him looking to me and our friends for handouts! Get a real job! How can I convince him to give up this insane dream, get a job and get his life on track?

The Bank Is Closed,

Poor David

Dear Davey,

If your buddy isn’t hurting anyone (including himself), let him be. If this is his dream and if he thinks he can make it work, let him go for it! Stay out of it.

When I say stay out of it, however, I mean it. Let him know that you love him but that you’re not going to keep giving him money. You can (and should) be his friend but ask him not to expect any more cash from you.

If he wants to pursue this career, that’s fine. Support him emotionally and enjoy his friendship…but it’s not up to you to financially invest in his (wet) dream.

Ruthie’s November Social Calendar

November 7—Bitchin’ Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): I’ve teamed up with the fantastic crew at Pop to host a whole new charity bingo night! Join me every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. where we play 10 rounds of bingo, including crazy jukebox and video bingo. You’ll even find a yummy menu of savory bites in addition to specialty drinks. Best of all, donations go to a local charity each night! Come on down and watch me yank balls for prizes!

November 15-17—Wisconsin Leather Pride Weekend at LaCage Niteclub(801 S. Second St.): Warm up your autumn with three days of leather-filled fun at the city’s mega LGBTQ+ dance club. From classes and competitions to brunches and bootblacks, it’s a weekend you’ll never forget. Stop by wisconsinleatherpride.com for daily schedules.

November 19—“Wicked/Wizard of Oz” Trivia at Country Clare Irish Pub(1234 N. Astor St.): Click your heels three times and follow the yellow brick road to this popular pub for an 8 p.m. night of trivia treasures. Think you know your way around the land of Oz? Are you a fanatic about the musical? Put that knowledge to the test and a few prizes could be yours.

November 22—Pride Night Marie and Rosetta at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre (108 E. Wells St.): Join me and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for an unbeatable night of music and theater! The 6 p.m. evening includes a cocktail hour with complimentary wine, beer and soda before we head into the theater to watch this sensational show. Simply use the code PRIDENIGHT when ordering tickets at milwaukeerep.com/202425/pride.

November 28—Thanksgiving at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Join the gang at Harbor Room for the annual Thanksgiving Day buffet at 1 p.m. Free with a drink purchase, this heartwarming spread of Turkey-Day delights and comfort-food classics promises to make your day memorable and oh-so yummy!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.