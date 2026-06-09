Is Pride Just a Party?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My straight friend keeps saying, “I love Pride! It’s such a fun time!” She doesn’t seem to get that it’s also about history and activism. How do I educate her without sounding like a total bitch and without making her feel ignorant?

Thanks,

Divine Intervention

Dear Divine,

Sugar, education is activism. It’s important to set her straight, but you can do it with glitter. Think of it like sneaking a little spinach into her mac and cheese. Take her to a pride history exhibit, lecture or art show. Watch “Paris Is Burning” between cocktails some night. Then, when she’s feeling enlightened, simply remind her that pride is more than just rainbow flags and shirtless men. It’s about resilience and rights. It’s about freedom and the future. Let me know how it goes, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 10—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection at Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.): Connect with likeminded business owners when you grab a hot cup of joe during this monthly mixer. The chamber brings the coffee; you bring the conversation between 8-9:30 a.m.

June 11—Celebrating Our Diversity as God’s Children Pride Workshop Service at Ascension Luthern Church (1236 S. Layton Blvd.): Give your pride celebration a deeper, spiritual meaning when you attend this annual service. Enjoy the positive affirmation, friendly faces and joy at the 6:30 p.m. event.

June 12-14—Lakefront Festival of Art at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): It’s that glorious time of year! The time for 145 phenomenal artists to set up shop along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan. Enjoy beverages, food, music and more during a stroll through the delightful festival. See www.mam.org for details, including new extended evening hours.

June 12—Pride Drag Show at The Hounds & Tap (W175N5645 Technology Drive, Menomonee Falls): Treat your fur baby to a drag show this pride. It’s easy when you attend my 7 p.m. show at this must-see dog park and pub. Yep…you can bring your pup to this pub house to play while you enjoy a drag show, bingo, cold brews and more. I’m bringing a few of my favorite performers along for a show you (and your four-legged friend) will never forget.

June 12—Milwaukee Brewers Pride Night at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): The Brewers celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during this inclusive, high-energy night at the ballpark. Cheer on the Brew Crew as they face off against the Phillies during the 6:40 p.m. game. Arrive early enough to get the rainbow freebies upon entering the ballpark. See www.mlb.com/brewers for tickets.

June 13—Summer Solstice Music Festival at East North Avenue (1723 E. North Ave.): Mark your calendar for a full day (noon to midnight) of music, art, food and fun as this annual party returns to the East Side. The free, all-ages event is one you won’t want to miss, so swing by www.theeastside.com for details and entertainment lineups.

June 14—Walk with Pride at Lou’s Lucky Penny (739 W. St. Paul Ave.): Join this mile-long walk along the Fox River Riverwalk and help raise money/awareness for Courage+. Register at noon and then enjoy the 1 p.m. walk which concludes at The Destination (218 E. Main St.) with a free lunch for participants.

June 14—Castaways Pride Bring-a-Buddy Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Bring a friend to this bash, and you’ll receive 10 (yes, I said 10!) free raffle tickets. The beer bust runs 3-7 p.m. and is loaded with prizes, games, shots and more.

June 15—Parents of Trans Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Meet other parents, share experiences and foster a community—those are just a few of the goals of this in-person support group. There’s no need for anyone in the community to feel alone when the city’s LGBTQ+ center is here to help. Check out the 5:30 p.m. meeting or email parentsOTL@mkelgbt.org for more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.