It’s a Cream City Christmas

We’re marking off the days toward Christmas, and Cream City certainly knows how to keep holidays merry and bright! Take a look at my holly-jolly social calendar below where you’ll find Yuletide events sure to make your holiday memorable.

If you come to see me at LaCage Niteclub in “The Golden Girls Holiday Special” drag parody, be sure to say “Hi” after the show!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 12—Merry DIXmas Christmas Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Deck the halls with the team at this LGBTQ+ hot spot! Celebrate the holidays with frosty beverages, house beats and a sexy Santa. The party starts at 6 p.m. and runs all night long.

December 12—Holiday Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Wicked Santa is coming to town, and he’s spending the night at This Is It. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you’ll receive a free gift and a photo with Santa if you’re one of the first 100 folks through the door at 7 p.m.

December 12—Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Prizes, pizza, and frosty pints? Who could ask for anything more? Check out this swanky addition to Walker’s Point for drag-queen bingo that’s sure to shake up your week. The craziness starts at 7:30 p.m. but get there early to order some grub off Pop’s new menu. Best of all, this week’s hosting charity is Courage MKE.

December 13—Name Change Clinic at Milwaukee County Court House (901 N. Ninth St.; Milwaukee Justice Center, Room G9): The teams at Diverse & Resilient and The Milwaukee Justice Center co-sponsor this free clinic. Specifically addressing LGBTQ+ name-change concerns, the class runs 1-4 p.m.

December 14—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): A fundraiser for Pathfinders, this monthly 3 p.m. bash always serves up fun. Enjoy raffles, shots, two-for-one drinks and more alongside local LGBTQ+ motorcycle enthusiasts.

December 14—"Bosom Buddies: We Need a Little Christmas” Drag Show at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): LaCage is hosting several holiday events throughout December, but this show makes a great option for those who like to jumpstart Saturday night. Check out the 5 p.m. show (doors open at 4 p.m.) where you’re bound to see plenty of familiar faces. What a great way to ring in the holidays!

December 14 & 15—“Brightly Burning” Our Voice MKE Concert at United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay (819 E. Silver Spring Drive): Ring in the holidays with the city’s LGBTQ+ chorus. The heartwarming concert offers two seatings, making it easy to fit the joyful experience into the busy holiday schedule. See www.ourvoicemke.org for show times and tickets.

December 15—Bi Café at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.): Take a break from the holiday hustle with a cup of joe among likeminded friends. Head to The Lab (the southwest corner of the café), where you’ll find a safe space for those in the local Bi+ community from 9-11 a.m.

December 15—HoliSlay Market at Wantable Café (123 E. Walker St.): The team at Graveyard Galley happily serve up this first annual marketplace, providing an alternative to traditional holiday shopping experiences. Cross a few names off your Christmas list with this noon to 5 p.m. event.

December 15—“Dickens Raw: A Christmas Carol” at Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery (917 W. Juneau Ave.): Boozy Bard Productions is back with another frantically funny installment of their impromptu nod to the classics. This time, the actors pull a character from a hat and have only a few minutes to prepare for an insane presentation of A Christmas Carol. Grab a cocktail when the doors open at 3 p.m. and settle in for a 3:30 p.m. matinee that promises to shake up your holiday like never before.

December 16—Parents of Trans Kids Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This regular group provides a spot for parents to share experiences and foster a sense of community. The 1-hour get-together starts at 5:30 p.m. but see www.mkelgbt.org to learn more.

