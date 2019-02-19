It's a Hubba Activity

Wow... the LGBTQ community is buuuuusy! Sweet baby Jesus rocking in the cradle! There are parties, socials, fundraisers and shows galore this week that are ideal for anyone’s social calendar. Why not cure your cabin fever with a little bit of fun? Socialize, rub elbows, mix and mingle your heart out via the city’s highlights noted in my social calendar. Then, check back here next week when I’ll dish out a bit of advance from folks looking for true love... or a one-nighter. Regardless, I’ll see ya next week!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Feb. 21—HamBingo for Milwaukee’s Pride Parade at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): If you’re anything like me, you love the city’s Pride parade when it steps off each June. But do you support the parade financially? There’s a lot of planning and expenses that go into Milwaukee’s LGBTQ parade, and now’s your time to help! Swing by Hamburger Mary’s for some drag queen bingo at 8 p.m. and support your Pride parade team! Bingo is free, but donations to the charity are greatly appreciated.

Feb. 21—Trans Night at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Enjoy a casual bar night in a safe, inclusive LGBTQ-friendly spot! Bring your allies as well. In fact, anyone who is not a bigot or chaser is welcome to enjoy the 7-10 p.m. fun. There’s no cover charge but, due to the cash bar, you must be over 21 to attend.

Feb. 21—“Dora Diamond’s Royal Revue” at The High Note (645 N. James Lovell St.): Milwaukee’s popular karaoke lounge hosts this weekly show, emceed by songstress Dora Diamond. Not only does the new 10 p.m. show feature live singing, drag and more, but it’s also free! Gear up for the weekend with Dora this Thursday!

Feb. 23—Community Coffee Hour & Open House at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Whether you’re a charter member or you’ve never been to the LGBT Community Center before, you don’t want to miss this 11:30 a.m. event. Enjoy a cup of Joe before meeting the center’s executive director at noon, followed by a quick tour of the building. See mkelgbt.org/events to learn more.

Feb. 23—Eddie’s Birthday Bash at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): One of the owners of this cozy Levi/Leather bar is having a birthday, and you’re invited! Will Eddie wear his birthday suit? Find out during the 2-7 p.m. party that includes free beer (while it lasts), a buffet and, of course, cake.

Feb. 23—UWM Drag Show at Miller Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center hosts this spotlight for new queens, legendary queens and all the in-between queens. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a family friendly pre-show in the rotunda at 6 p.m. The main stage show kicks off at 7 p.m. A $5 door charge gets you into the fun. See lgbt.uwm.edu for details.

Feb. 23—“Dripping in Melanin: A Night of Black Excellence” at Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 W. National Ave.): More than a dozen artists share their gifts during this LGBTQ contribution to Black History Month. A $10 cover charge gets you into the fun (show starts at 10:30 p.m.), that includes burlesque, drag and more.

Feb. 24—Walker’s Pint vs. Fluid Chili Cook-Off at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.) and Fluid (819 S. Second St.): It’s been 15 years in the running, and there’s no stopping it now! It’s time for the Walker’s Pint/Fluid chili contest! Bar hop between the two hot spots from noon to 3 p.m., and you can sample all the entries for $5. Then, vote for your favorite before winners are announced. You’ll also enjoy discounted beverages.... and free Beano.

Feb. 24—Brunch with the Stars at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Fashionista and funny lady Joan Rivers (played by me!) drops in from heaven for this eye-opening salute to your favorite stars. Hollywood meets hash browns when you enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet and bottomless mimosas alongside impersonations of Tina Turner, Selena and others. Doors open at 11 a.m.; show at noon. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

Feb. 24—Showtunes at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Cathedral Square Friends host this 3-6 p.m. fundraiser to help “color the square” with hanging baskets and greenery this summer. Enjoy raffle prizes, drink specials and more showtunes than you can shake your tailfeather at with your hosts, Karen Valentine and Miss Birdee.

Feb. 24—Sylvia Nyxx Does the Oscars at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): One of the city’s favorite clubs rolls out the red carpet for Hollywood’s biggest night with a free viewing party. Star of “Camp Wannakiki” Sylvia Nyxx hosts the 7 p.m. evening where you can vote for the nominees and sip on special beverages all night long.

