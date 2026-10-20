It’s About Respect; Not Perfection

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I love a crisp autumn day, don’t you? The Packers are playing, the Brewers are having a great season, Halloween is upon us … what a great time to live in Milwaukee. While it’s a perfect time to stay in and get cozy, it’s also a wonderful time to throw on a sweater and explore the city.

From musicals and burlesque to runway shows and drag brunches, you’ll find plenty of things to see and do this week in Cream City. Read my social calendar below for more. Be sure to check out the following email from a reader as well. What happens when friends don’t respect your pronouns? Find out this week in Dear Ruthie.

Dear Ruthie,

I've told my roommates my pronouns several times, but they keep using the wrong ones. They say they're trying, but it’s been months. What should I do?

Your Friend,

Pronoun-Weary

Dear Weary,

Give your roomies time as it can be hard to break certain speaking patterns. Mistakes happen. That said, repeated mistakes without effort are another matter.

Offer your roommates a clear, calm reminder. You don't need to deliver a TED Talk whenever they get it wrong. Try a simple: "I understand you may slip up from time to time. I get it; however, when it keeps happening, it makes me feel like you're not respecting me."

Remember, you aren't responsible for making someone understand your identity, honey. You are responsible for deciding what behavior you're willing to live with. If this continues despite your conversations, it may be time to reconsider your living arrangement.

Rent is expensive enough without paying extra for emotional aggravation. You gotta make you happy, my friend. Calmly communicate your feelings. Speak your mind but ultimately move on if that’s what you need to do.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 22—Opening Night Jersey Boys at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): See how the story of four guys from New Jersey went on to win the Tony for best musical. This toe-tapping, heartwarming journey includes all the hits you love from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, in addition to jaw-dropping choreography, an incredible script and more. See for yourself when you nab seats at www.marcuscenter.org before the run closes on October 25.

October 23—Brew City Bombshell’s You’ll Float Too Burlesque Show at X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave.): Spice up the Halloween season with this naughty nod to things that go bump (and grind) in the night. Doors open at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. show time. In addition to all of the phenomenal performers and friendly bartenders , you’ll enjoy raffles, prizes, vendors, games and more!

October 24—Annie at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): I just love a good redhead, and this little orphan is no exception. Enjoy the musical that’s captivated audiences for generations when you purchase tickets via www.sunsetplayhouse.com. Better hurry, though. The production closes on November 8.

October 25—Spooky Drag Brunch at Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar (411 E. Mason St.): Costumes, queens and chaos reign supreme during this popular brunch featuring some of the top entertainers in the city. Join the fun when you wear your Halloween best and bring your appetite in tow. Reserve a spot at www.opentable.com for the noon show.

October 26—Supernova Presents ArtPop at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Milwaukee’s current it girl, hosts this Lady Gaga tribute, featuring drag performances to some of Gaga’s biggest tracks. The fun starts at 10 p.m. but swing by any time because it’s all Gaga, all night at Pop!

October 27—Catwalk for a Cause at Azar (131 W. Seeboth St.): Every October, the Institute of Beauty and Wellness comes together for a fashion show, party and overall glam fest, raising awareness for After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD). Get in on the bash when you order tickets at www.institute-beauty-wellness.betterworld.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.