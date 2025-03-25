It’s Always Sunny in Cream City

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

What’s going in Milwaukee? A lot! In fact, there is so much happening for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this week, that I needed all the space in my Shepherd Express column to share it with you!

I’ll be back next time with some neighborly advice for the city’s lovelorn, but until then, have a look at some of the fun occurring this week, grab some friends and go have a great time! I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 27—LGBT Game Night at Waukesha State Bank Community Room (151 E. St. Paul Ave.): Game on! Bring your favorite game, a snack, a buddy or simply bring yourself to this 6:30 p.m. get-together. Meet a few new friendly faces while you play card games, board games and more.

March 28—Pride Night Buyer & Cellar at Renaissance Theatreworks (255 S. Water St.): Local favorite Doug Clemons plays all 13 roles in this must-see show set in Barbara Streisand’s shopping mall basement. Enjoy a drag show after the production. Nab tickets to this hilarious production via www.rtwmke.org.

March 28—“Legends of Drag: A Video Retrospective” at The Tarlton Theatre (405 W. Walnut St., Green Bay): You’ll love celebrating the colorful history of Wisconsin drag with a viewing of this fantastic compilation of pageant performances, drag shows and other events. Captured on video at Za's Video Bar, Historic West Theatre and other venues throughout northeast Wisconsin between 1979 and 2003, the incredible video is sure to leave a smile on your face. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the viewing at 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Wisconsin LGBT History Project.

March 29—FrontRunners Milwaukee at North Point Water Tower (2288 N. Lake Drive): Open to LGBTQ+ folks as well as their allies, including people of all ages and abilities, this weekly fitness group meets at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) for a run/walk/jog along the lakefront. Stick around after the 50-minutes jog for breakfast with everyone at a nearby restaurant. You’ll find more info at www.mkelgbt.org.

March 29—Gimme Gimme Disco at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Not only is this dance party a celebration of ABBA, but you’ll hear ‘70s sensations from Donna Summer, The Bee Gees and others. The fun starts at 7 p.m. but nab tickets first at www.eventbrite.com.

March 29—“Bang” Dance Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Raise a glass to Beyonce as we honor the 1-year anniversary of “Cowboy Carter.” Some of the city’s top drag artists hit the dance floor at 10 p.m. as you party the night away with music, videos and Pop’s infamous craft cocktails.

March 30—Taylor Swift Floral Arrangement Class at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Take your love of Taylor Swift to new heights with this change-of-pace class. The 1-3 p.m. tutorial involves all the materials needed to craft a country-inspired arrangement as well as access to a cash bar and more.

March 30—Women’s Month Revelry Drag Show at The Sugar Maple (435 E. Lincoln Ave.): Close out Women’s Month with this Sunday Funday. Check out the 1 p.m. drag show followed by vendors, food, artists and more. Tickets are required for the drag show and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.

March 30—“Remember When: A Tribute to Sharon Dixon” at La Cage (801 S. Second St.): Fifty years ago, Sharon Dixon and her partner JoAnn opened the state’s first women’s bar owned and operated by women. The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, in partnership with La Cage, brings women together for this reunion party, celebrating Sharon, women's spaces and all the good times spent together. The party starts at 2 p.m. and includes a beer bust as well as drink specials and a show.

April 1—FAB Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re 50 or older, this maybe the social group you’re looking for! Come to the center at 1 p.m. for lively discussions on various topics of interest, fun and friendship.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.