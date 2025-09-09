Jump In! The Water’s Fine!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Another week brings another email from a local friend in need of advice. This time, we have a man wondering if coming out later in life is worth it. Read his message below and check out my response. Then, consider the events listed in my social calendar. They’re all sure to add a bit of fun to your week. From a variety show to a 5K run, there’s an event for everyone in Milwaukee!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 55 years old, and I feel that maybe I’m too old to come out. Am I? Should I keep my life as is or do I step outside my comfort zone? Maybe I missed the boat and some of the best experiences of a lifetime sailed away without me.

Not Sure What To Think

Missing-Out Mike

Dear Michael,

You didn’t miss any boat, sugar booger! That rainbow-colored vessel is always at dock, serving fabulous cocktails and flying a pride flag.

Coming out later in life simply means you’ve avoided the emotional chaos of your younger days—as well as regrettable fashion choices, unfortunate haircuts and questionable dance moves. You’re ready to hit the yellow brick road running, bringing your experience, wit, wisdom and commonsense with you.

Go ahead and step outside your comfort zone and discover the joy of being your true self. Take things slow if that feels better but come on out, honey bunny! Maybe come out to a few close friends; maybe join an LGBTQ+ group and start new friendships there as a gay man; or perhaps you start by coming out to key family members. If you can’t jump in the man pool, then dip your toe in a bit and see how positively folks react to your news.

Regardless of how you come out, remember that the LGBTQ+ boat is waiting at the dock, and it’s ready to give you the best ride of your lifetime.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 11—"Nerds & Dorks & Geeks: Get Out! Variety Show" at Jan Serr Studio (2155 N. Prospect Ave.): The city’s LGBTQ+ chorus, Our Voice Milwaukee, serves up this 7 p.m. show that’s sure to keep you entertained all night long. Featuring performances by the chorus members, it’s a toe-tapping night not to be missed. Nab your tickets at ourvoicemke.org.

September 12—Opening Night of "One Thing Leads"… Art Exhibit at Aquae Nguvu Gallery and Studio (207 E. Buffalo St.): Wearable art and freestanding sculptural shapes combine in this intriguing exhibit from Val Kupczak. Enjoy the installment before it closes November 15.

September 13—RPG (Role Playing Game) Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re new to role-play games or an old pro, this 18+ event is for you. Game masters will be on hand during the 3-8 p.m. fun, and light refreshments are provided. (Feel free to bring a beverage and/or munchies to share.) No need to RSVP. Simply show up, ready to play.

September 14—Big Gay 5K Walk/Run at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.): The team at MGSN (Milwaukee Gay Sports Network) hosts this annual fundraiser sure to start your Sunday off on the right foot. (See what I did there?) Walk, run or just have fun, but swing by registration at 8:30 a.m. before the step off at 10:30 a.m.

September 14—Hokus Pokus Live! at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Drag super stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál fly into Cream City as America’s favorite spooky sisters. Featuring powerhouse vocals, the must-see comedy brings the cult classic to the stage with an 8 p.m. performance. Visit pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

September 16—Bonnie Raitt: Live 2025 at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The renowned songstress returns to Milwaukee with a stop on her latest and greatest tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the concert that begins an hour later. See axs.com to guarantee you have seats to the unforgettable event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.