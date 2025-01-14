Keep Your Pen Outta Company Ink

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I recently started a job. It’s great in every way, particularly because my boss is a hot twink I can’t take my eyes off. I fantasize about him all day at work and can barely concentrate when he’s around. I think about him all night, too. He says he’s straight, but I don’t know. What’s the best way to find out? Should I just ask him out? How do I pursue this?

Horny AF,

Just J

Dear J,

How do you pursue this? Honey, you don’t. Should you just ask him out? Heck, no! First off, he’s your boss. Secondly, he says he is straight. Third, he’s your boss.

Keep it in your pants and start thinking with your brain if you truly want to keep this job. There are other fish (and twinks) in the sea, sugar. Leave this one alone. I won’t even get into the HR issues concerning your plot. It’s time to put on your big-boy pants and focus on your job. After all, in this day and age, there are plenty of other folks willing to step in and reap the benefits of a great job.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 17—Goblin King Masquerade Ball/Pride Night at Tuner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Step into a fantasy world you’ll never forget with signature cocktails, drag performances, vendors, dancing and more. Cosplay/formal/masquerade wear is required but only adds to the fun. Grab your tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com. Can’t make it for Pride Night? Check out the ball the following evening!

January 18—Rainbow Elephant Gift Exchange at LGBT Waukesha (2109 Corporate Drive, Waukesha): The holidays might be over but this 11 a.m. gift exchange and social continues to make spirits bright. Bring a purchased gift ($20 or less), something homemade or an item you’d like to re-gift and join in on the fun.

January 18—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Get your motor running when the local LGBTQ+ motorcycle club hosts another of their monthly fundraisers. This time, the gang is raising donations for the local charity Street Angels. Take part in raffles, enjoy a few Jell-o shots and play games during the 3 p.m. party.

January 18—Charlie XCX vs. Kesha vs. Chappell Roan at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s a night for the ages when the music of three incredible queens monopolizes the dance floor. Enjoy nothing but hits from the divas starting at 9 p.m. to bar close.

January 19—Bi Café at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.): Check out The Lab (the southwest corner of the café) from 9 a.m. to noon, and you’ll find lots of friendly welcoming faces. Destress, decompress and enjoy a hot cup of joe in a safe spot, where you can make new connections and find the solidary that benefits everyone.

January 19—Wisconsin Drag Awards at The Sylvee (802 E. Main St., Madison): The tops in Wisconsin drag come together to celebrate the state’s best entertainers. Neon is the theme so come dressed to impress but see www.wisconsindragawards first for tickets, table reservations and more.

January 19—Dish ‘N Divas Drag Show with Teresa Guidice at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Join me and a few of Milwaukee’s best-loved queens as we welcome America’s favorite real housewife to Cream City. Two shows (7 p.m. and 10 p.m.) make it a snap to take in all the table-flipping fun. Music, laughs, storytelling and more set the Bravo star and best-selling author in all her glory. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets, including a 4-pack special.

January 22—Trivia at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Grab some friends and get ready for a great time. Free to play, this silly trivia night awards prizes to the top three teams. The competition starts at 7 p.m. but get there early to grab a good seat and take advantage of the bar’s drink specials.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.