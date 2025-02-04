Keeping In Step with Hubby

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband started jogging in November, and while I think this is a great, healthy practice, he’s gone completely overboard in my humble opinion. He is spending so much money on shoes and clothing and jogging weights and other things that we now have credit card debt we never had before.

He’s jogging numerous times a day, joined a jogging group and it’s consumed him. How do I get him to take it down a notch without ruining his enthusiasm.

Thanks,

Fed-Up Frederick

Dear Freddy,

Your hubby found a new hobby that he’s not only passionate about but improves his health. Consider joining him, work on your schedules more so he can jog while also making the most of your time together and then STFU about it. Truly. It’s only been a few months. Cut the guy some slack.

The one thing you do need to discuss is the credit card debt. Let him know that you’re concerned about it. Create a financial plan together that allows him to partake in his new exercise plan without breaking the bank. Then cherish the joy of having a hot, healthy and fit hubby!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 6—Beyond the Binary Networking at Flour Girl & Flame (8121 W. National Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce offers this 8:30 a.m. networking opportunity for non-binary and trans professionals. Make some new contacts, share stories and get advice in this safe space with likeminded folks. Coffee is provided until the mixer ends at 10 a.m.

February 6—Drag Bingo for Olyver & Co. at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): One of the city’s favorite dog rescues hosts a 7 p.m. night of fun at this Walker’s Point hot spot. I yank balls, dish out prizes and more during regular bingo games as well as two special challenges—Juke Box Bingo and Gives Good Head Bingo. Don’t miss the fun while raising money for the city’s pups.

February 7—Freedom to Pride Bakesale at Diverse & Resilient (2439 N. Holton St.): Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation hosts this noon to 4 p.m. sale sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Proceeds benefit programs and other initiatives that benefit local LGBTQ+ individuals of color. Buy a treat or two and help support our community and our future!

February 8—Women’s Workshop at House of Harley (6221 W. Layton Ave.): The women’s rider group Stilettos on Steel helps present this 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. class for female bike riders. Regardless of your motorcycle experience, you’re welcome to learn how to select a bike, maintain it, improve your cycle’s performance and more.

February 8—Open Studio at 100% Gallery (217 N. Broadway): Visit the Third Ward and check out this new gallery, featuring works by local artists. Milwaukee-favorite photographer Meg Strobel and others will be on hand to discuss their exciting pieces from 5-9 p.m.

February 8—Black Pride Milwaukee’s Winter Lights Gala & Award Show at UWM Student Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): As society faces critical challenges, especially for Black queer individuals, this event offers a chance for people, regardless of identity, to stand together. Hosted by Montell Infiniti-Ross and Elle Halo, the 6-10 p.m. extravaganza is not to be missed. Be sure to nab tickets at https://givebutter.com/IJvfRh.

February 8—ABBA vs Queen vs Blondie Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s a bash for the ages when three iconic bands take over the airwaves so you can take over the dancefloor. The party starts at 9 p.m. but get there early because this party is going to be huge!

February 11—Love Trivia at County Clare Irish Pub (1234 N. Astor St.): Love is in the air and funny man Corey Patrick is your cupid! Join the jovial host for eight rounds of sweetheart trivia and you could walk away a winner. Gather a small team or play solo during the 8 p.m. night. Wear red, pink or anything with hearts and you’ll receive a few bonus points.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.