Keeping it Joyful in January

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 42 and single … again. Every guy on the gay hook-up apps (like Grindr and Scruff) seems to be 21 and allergic to shirts. Should I even bother anymore? The apps make me feel like I’m way past my prime.

Help!

Lonely Larry

Dear Larry,

Grindr is like a buffet—you just have to know where to find the best bites. Sure, there are twinks chasing protein shakes, but there are also silver foxes looking for thick, juicy meats. Yes, you’ll find toothless meth addicts, but you’ll also find established professionals looking for someone who actually owns furniture.

If you like the apps, don’t delete them. Change your profile to read “age and experience appreciated.” That’s code for “I have good lighting and better credit.” If you’re done with the apps, put yourself out there more. Step outside your comfort zone and look for ways to meet new people. You can also simply take a break from dating. Focus on yourself, reconnect with friends and enjoy life!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Ruthie’s January Social Calendar

January 9—Zero-Proof Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave): Whether you’re participating in Dry January or occasionally enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage, Pop has you covered. Partnering with Zero Proof Pass (a passport that highlights local spots with non-alcohol selections), Pop has crafted a tasty menu of mocktails and THC beverages. Check them out during the 6-9 p.m. bash.

January 11—Bubbles & Beauties Drag Brunch at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Round out the weekend with this eye-opening event at one of the city’s favorite venues. LaCage dishes out a brunch menu, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, and one helluva drag show. Brunch is served at noon with the show at 1 p.m. See www.ticketleap.events/events/lacage for reservations.

January 14—Opening Night Honky Tonk Angels at Bombshell Studio Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Road): What happens when three gals head to Nashville to follow their honky-tonk dreams? Find out with this musical that spotlights 30 classic country tunes sure to keep toes tappin’. See www.bombshelltheatre.org for tickets before the production closes January 18.

January 17—The Goblin King Masquerade Ball at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Step into a world of fantasy during this enchanting event that delivers all the whimsy you’ve come to expect. Cocktails, performances, dancing, vendors and more make the 18+ ball a night to remember. Hosted by Awkward Nerd Events, the evening requires formal attire or cosplay dress. See www.axs.com for details.

January 18—The Wisconsin Drag Awards at The Sylvee (802 E. Main St., Madison): Double D Productions & BLB Productions serve up this celebration. This annual night of glamour offers fantastic performances and exciting recognitions, while bringing together the LGBTQ+ community for an evening of fun. See www.thesylvee.com for tickets to the 7 p.m. award show.

January 20—Hamilton at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): One of the top musicals of our time returns to Milwaukee! The historical story is accented with a score that combines hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, serving a memorable impact on culture and politics. See www.marcuscenter.org for more.

January 25—Comicverse Comic Convention and Toy Show at New Berlin Ale House (16002 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin): Indulge your inner child and pamper the collector in you during this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. convention. From vintage comics to sought-after action figures, there’s plenty of exciting merch for everyone.

January 25—John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The incredible comic, writer and legendary SNL host strolls in to Cream City with his witty takes on life, politics, culture and more. See why the country has fallen for Mr. Mulaney during this 7 p.m. show.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.