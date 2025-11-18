Keeping the Holidays Gay

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

As we head into the holidays, the city is bursting with fun—and folks are bursting with problems. Let’s read a few letters from readers and then check out some of the events happening in Cream City. There’s always a good time to be had in and around Milwaukee, so get out there and have yourself a ball!

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend wants a minimalist Christmas—white lights, plain tree. I want drag-queen-level sparkle and chaos. How do we compromise? We need your divine intervention.

Thanks,

Ho-Ho

Dear Hos,

Remind yourselves that the yuletide isn’t a competition between Martha Stewart and RuPaul. Instead, think of it as a duet! Let her take one room and make it a classy Christmas while you take another room for your sensational season. That way, her neutral tones can coexist with your 6-foot inflatable unicorn in a Santa hat.

After all, couples who glitter together, stay together. Don’t let her talk you out of your tacky tinsel, and you let her enjoy a cool and calm Christmas, and all will be well!

Dear Ruthie,

My friend keeps introducing me as her “gay bestie.” She means well, but it’s getting to be annoying. Should I say something?

(Signed)

Annoyed Andrew

Dear Annoyed,

Hell yes, you should say something! You’re a person. Not a pet or a purse. Simply let her know how you feel and ask her to stop. No need to turn it into an argument.

If she says it again at the next introduction, simply smile sweetly and reply, “And this is my straight accessory.” She’ll get the point. After all, friendship is built on mutual respect … and a hint of shade.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 21 & 22—Bob the Drag Queen at Milwaukee Impro (20110 Lower Union St., Brookfield): Hilarious diva, glamazon and RuPaul darling, Bob the Drag Queen sashays into Cream City for two nights (and four performances), that are sure to start your holidays off on a funny note. Check out performance times as well as VIP options via www.improv.com/milwaukee.

November 21 through 23—Wicked Weekend at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): The second installment of Wicked opens this month, and the team at Pop can’t wait to celebrate! Enjoy a 7 p.m. Wicked shadow cast on Friday. Saturday, I host a special, Wicked edition of drag bingo at 4 p.m., followed by Pop’s Ozdust Ball at 8 p.m. Don’t miss Sunday’s Wicked Drag Brunch at noon. You’ll also find Wicked karaoke (the following Monday at 8 p.m.) and trivia (Tuesday at 6 p.m.).

November 22—The Big Night Out Gala at Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel (2300 N. Mayfair Road): Big Night Out is the signature celebration of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, and it’s one party you don’t want to miss. From rubbing elbows with the city’s movers and shakers during the cocktail party to the decadent dinner and silent auction, it’s a fantastic evening. See www.mkelgbt.org for details and tickets.

November 23—Theresa Caputo at The Riverside Theatre (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Long Island medium herself strides into Brew Town for a 3 p.m. show that informs, entertains and inspires. Doors open at 2 p.m., making this a memorable afternoon for everyone. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

November 25—Opening Night Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Take a trip to the whimsical world of Whoville, where a nasty Grinch is about steal Christmas! The much-loved animated special comes to life on stage during this magical production guaranteed to make your holiday merry and bright. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets before the production moves on November 30.

November 26—Our Table Potluck at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re 50 or older, check out this welcoming space offering the opportunity to not only share a tasty meal but make some heartfelt connections. Enjoy a hearty potpie dinner served up by the center’s volunteers. Bring a dish to pass or simply bring yourself as the 5 p.m. dinner is open to all.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.