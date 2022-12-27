Late Night, Date Night

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m living with a significantly younger man. He’s 23; I’m 56. We are compatible in every way but one. I don’t have the stamina to keep up with his social scene. (I bet you thought I was going to say the bedroom. No problem there!)

People his age go out late. He likes leaving the house around 9 or 10 at night, even on weeknights! Some of the drag shows he likes don’t even start until 11 p.m. I can’t go out that late, stay out until bar close and then work the next day. I’m dead to the world in the morning, and have had to take several sick days to recuperate.

I love him and I don’t want to lose him, but I can’t keep up this schedule. Any advice?

Thanks,

Tired Thomas

Dear Tommy,

So, you want a piece of chicken but can’t raise with the roosters, huh? Start by telling him exactly what you told me. You love him and don’t want to lose him but keeping up with his social schedule isn’t going to work for you in the long run. Explain your exhaustion and the toll it’s taking on your work life.

Next, suggest some alternatives. Maybe you two go out earlier, and then you go home while he parties with his friends. Maybe your date night starts at a more reasonable time on Friday nights but Saturday nights are more open ended. Perhaps he goes out on weeknights, you stay home on worknights and the two of you paint the town on weekends.

While he’s young and wants to experience the nightlife at full capacity, if he loves you, he’ll find some common ground that works for you both in the coming year.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 30—Friday Night Retro Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Say goodbye to 2022 with this bash from one of the city’s top dance clubs. Two DJs bring the house down with a salute to the music of the ‘80s and ‘90s during the 9 p.m. party. A $7 door charge allows you to dance the night away.

December 31—Run into the New Year at Hart Park (7300 W. Chestnut St.): Tackle 2023 with gusto when you participate in a 5K (10 a.m.) or 10K (10:30 a.m.) run! Join the fun, receive your swag bag and kickoff the New Year like never before when you register at www.wrsrunintothenewyear.com.

December 31—“The Little Monsters Tribute to Lady Gaga” NYE Extravaganza at Shank Hall (1434 N. Farwell Ave.): Put your paws up, it’s nearly 2023! Usher in the New Year with Gaga impersonators, tribute bands, costume replicas and all the dancing, partying and booze you can handle. Put on your poker face and nab tickets at www.shankhall.com.

December 31—Follow the Call of the Disco Ball at Miramar Theatre (2844 N. Oakland Ave.): House music reigns supreme during the celebration of 2022. Ring in the year with numerous DJs, drinks and more. Tickets to the 9 p.m. event start at $20 with VIP tables available at an additional cost. See www.themiramartheatre.com for more information.

December 31—New Year’s Eve at SafeHouse (779 N. Front St.): A night of intrigue awaits at this Milwaukee hideaway. Your $85 ticket includes all you can drink, an appetizer buffet, midnight toast, DJ, dancing and more. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

January 1—New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Kick off New Year’s Day with a stop at this friendly Levi/Leather bar. Take in the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch buffet in addition to $5 mimosas, Bloody Marys and Black Widows.

January 1—New Year’s Day Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): Celebrate the New Year with Mary and The Brunchettes. Mary’s popular brunch menu shares the day with a fast, funny and family-friendly revue from some of the town’s top queens. The noon seating is likely to sell out, so be sure to make a reservation via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.