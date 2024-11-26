Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

The holidays are barreling down on us, and there’s plenty of hubbub—from shopping and socializing to the exciting events in my social calendar below. Check out the fun and then get out and support your community and the city overall. First, however, let’s hear from a reader in need.

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m over my head. I lost my job due to a companywide downsizing. After many months of looking for work, I finally got a high-level job in marketing. I knew this was a stretch for me, but I laid on the charm and I exaggerated my resume … a lot.

I got the job, and it’s equivalent to two-levels higher than my previous position. Now, I realize I don’t know what I’m doing, don’t have the contacts they think I have, don’t have the experience to help predict buying-intent, don’t really know what I don’t know, etc. These are just a few of the areas where I’m hurting.

My staff is catching on that I’m highly underqualified. In fact, there’s a guy on the team who should have gotten this promotion.

I’m pretty miserable, the stress is killing me and I feel I should quit. But I don’t want to leave work again when finding this job was so tough. What should I do?

Thoughts?

Misplaced Mike

Dear Mikey,

This holiday you’re getting the gift of lessons learned. Let’s start by not lying or exaggerating on future resumes. Everyone polishes up their resumes a bit, but it sounds like you may have taken things to a new level.

The second lesson learned is to get out of jobs you dislike. It sounds like you’re pretty unhappy and it’s clearly not a good fit, so move on.

It’s great that you acknowledge someone on your team is better suited for the job. Work with that person to determine what he needs to focus on to better get this position after you leave—because it sounds like you need to leave.

Don’t quit now but start looking for a new job that suits you better. Once you’re hired elsewhere, give your notice and recommend that other fella for the job at hand.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 28—Thanksgiving at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Looking for a friendly spot to celebrate Thanksgiving? Join the gang at Harbor Room! The bar’s annual buffet takes center stage at 1 p.m. Free with a drink purchase, this heartwarming buffet of Thanksgiving classics and comfort foods promises to make your day special, memorable and oh-so yummy!

November 30—Mr. & Miss LaCage Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): For an evening you’ll never forget, take in this glitzy 9 p.m. pageant. Crowns will be awarded in the Mister, Miss and Rising Star categories so don your gay apparel and make a holly-jolly night of it.

December 1—Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Sixty local artists set up shop at this lovely downtown hot spot. Shop till you drop during the 11 a.m. market, then treat yourself to drinks and savory bites at any of the hotel’s bars and restaurants.

December 1—Milwaukee Krampusnacht at The Brewery District (Juneau Ave., Ninth to 11th Streets): Christmas craziness returns with this change-of-pace alternative to traditional holiday fun. Enjoy live music, DJs, dozens of vendors, performances from Full Frontal Puppets, tarot readers, the Krampus parade, food, drinks and so much more! See milwaukeekrampusnacht.com for details regarding the 3-10 p.m. street bash.

December 2—“Cheesecake” Virtual Support Group via the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: This local asexual and aromantic support group meets every Monday, spreading friendship, understanding and fun! For details on how to join 6-7 p.m. virtual meeting, visit mkelgbt.org/counselinglinkpages.

December 4—Milwaukee Winter Bike Party at Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.): Winter cycling is, indeed, a thing, and this 5:30 p.m. party proves it! Mix and mingle with other winter bikers, take in a cycling fashion show, dance the night away and check out the gear swap. Bike valet parking is available, too!

