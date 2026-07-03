Let’s Get Loud

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Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been told (by family, friends, co-workers) that I can be “a bit much.” I’m too loud and expressive, and I have a super-big personality. Frankly, Ruthie, I love myself. Pat on the back for moi! I do not, however, want to push people away from me! I also do not want to feel like I have to tone myself down or change my behavior to be accepted. How do I find that balance?

Thanks,

Loud & Proud

Dear Loud,

Honey, I’ve been “a bit much” since 1952, and look at me now! I’m thriving, moisturized and slightly overdrawn in my checking. The next time someone says you’re “a bit much,” remind yourself that it simply means you’re “more than they can handle” or they’re jealous of your boogie. That’s their problem. Not yours.

That said, learn to read a room, sugar. Don’t perform a death drop at a funeral. Don’t share dick pics in a crowded elevator. In general, however, be your fabulous, loud, sparkly self. The right people won’t ask you to shrink. They’ll call you a glamazon and hand you a microphone.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 5—Fifth Anniversary Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Celebrate the anniversary of Harbor Room’s current owners as well as the country’s 250th birthday with a special bash. The party starts at noon with a barbecue buffet (free with drink purchase) at 1 p.m.

July 5—M&M Club 50th Anniversary Reunion at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): Reconnect with old friends during this 1 p.m. reunion. Join me for the drag show but don’t miss the retro-priced drinks, photo displays, special awards and oh-so-many friendly faces!

July 9—Opening Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Whether you’re storming the Bastille during the 5K run, enjoying the five live-music stages, shopping the marketplace or sampling French/Cajun foods, you’ll relish this popular four-day fest.

July 11—Kenosha Pride at Celebration Place (5501 Ring Road, Kenosha): Keep the pride love flowing with this 11 a.m. day-long event. See www. kenoshapride.org for schedules and details.

July 16—Opening Night Legally Blonde: The Musical at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Elle Woods sashays back to Brew City with this production from one of the state’s favorite theater companies. Don’t miss the family-friendly musical when you nab seats via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

July 21—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (376 N. Harbor Dr.): Nearly two dozen local restaurants dish out their best bites during a 6 p.m. tasting that’s not to be missed. Mix, mingle and nosh to your hearts content with plenty of outdoor seating and a cash bar. Hosted by Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Molson Coors, the tasting requires tickets found at www.eventbrite.com.

July 25—Brady Street Festival (Along Brady Street): One of the city’s most popular street fests is back with this all-day party. The fun starts at noon and runs until 11 p.m. Be sure to check out the incredible drag show that closes the festival.

July 26—MKE Cake Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): See why this potluck has become the talk of the town when you participate in the 11 a.m. event. Simply purchase a ticket at www.eventbrite.com, then show up with a whole cake (homemade or purchased) and serving utensils. During your assigned time, you’ll get the chance to collect as many slices to take home as you like.

July 30—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Cream City Foundation sponsors 10 rounds of bawdy bingo along with great prizes, pizza, mac-and-cheese and more. Order up some frosty beverages before I start yanking balls at 7 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.