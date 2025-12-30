Life Lessons for 2026

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend listens to murder podcasts all night. Should I be worried?

(Signed)

Desperate Deb

Dear Deb,

Only if she starts taking notes.

Dear Ruthie,

My straight bestie often comes with me to gay bars. When he comes, though, he steals the attention from guys at the bar. I’m the one trying to hook up. Not him! What should I do?

Help!

Looking for Love

Dear Lover,

Straight men in gay bars are like emotional-support dogs—cute, distracting and untouchable. Tell him he can come, but he must buy all the drinks and leave by midnight. Actually, though, just be frank with him. Ask him to be your wing man, reeling in potential lovers and not stealing the show.

Dear Ruthie,

I hooked up with my ex’s roommate. How bad is that?

(Signed)

I Suck

Dear Sucker,

On a scale from “Oops” to “Guuurl,” this is a solid “Damn, bitch!” Light a candle, sage the apartment and never speak of it again. But seriously, if it’s important to keep the friendship with your ex, I’d suggest simply admitting the error of your ways.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a bi man, and my friends keep making “pick a team” jokes. How do I shut that crap down?

Thanks,

Bi Brady

Dear Bi Guy,

Tell them, “I already picked a team, and it’s called the human race.” Remind them that “bi” means both, not confused. Say it with a smirk. After all, confidence is always the best mic drop.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 31—New Year’s Eve Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Countdown to midnight with your friends at this swanky LGBTQ+ cocktail bar. Enjoy plenty of good cheer alongside a free champagne toast to the New Year, great bartenders and more. The party starts at 4 p.m., giving you plenty of time to settle in for a crazy night.

December 31—Glitter Ball at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab your sparkly-est, glittery-est, most head-turning outfits, and get ready for a NYE party for the ages! The ball starts at 9 p.m., and includes dancing, complimentary champagne toast, drag performances and more. Ring in the New Year until 4 a.m. with the gang at Pop.

December 31—NYE at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The crew at this lively Walker’s Point hot spot invite you to party the night away with DJ Sammy T, hats and horns, free champagne at midnight and more. Stop in at 9:30 p.m. for a few cocktails or spend the whole night; regardless, you’re sure to have an absolute blast with this fun and friendly crowd!

December 31—New Year’s Eve Disco Bash at LaCage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): The Death Star of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ bars rolls out the red carpet for 2026, and you’re invited to the party! Dance your way through the decades with an incredible evening you’ll never forget. Multiple bars, various levels, food, hot bartenders and more make LaCage a must-stop on New Year’s Eve.

January 2—Christmas Pajama Party Drag Bingo at Bill and Roxy’s Shenanigans (1907 WIS-175, Richfield): Take a little road trip and enjoy this fun-loving evening of bingo, prizes, drag, cocktails and more. Take part in the pajama contest or simply enjoy the craziness. The games start at 7 p.m.

January 3—Hopelessly Devoted: A Tribute to Olivia Newton John at Shotzy’s 2 (6922 W. Orchard St.): Settle in for the mellow tunes of late diva Olivia Newton John in this one-of-a-kind tribute concert. The show starts at 7 p.m. but get there early to nab a seat and check out the lip-smacking menu.

January 6—Queer Quiet Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Unwind, chat, and enjoy a cozy, welcoming atmosphere while making new friends at the community center. Between the soft lighting, calm conversation and no-pressure vibe, the 5:30 p.m. meet-up is perfect for introverts, book lovers, and anyone who enjoys a chill evening. Bring a book, journal or just yourself for a quiet, comforting evening.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.