Locked in a Love Scam

Dear Ruthie,

After years of watching shows and videos about elderly people falling for romance scams, I’m sorry to say that my 84-year-old father has fallen for one. We believe he sent $143,000 to a beautiful young woman he met online named Joy.

He never met Joy in person or via video chat. Regardless, he insists she’s real, lives in Thailand and is coming to live with him once she pays off her Thailand taxes. He sends her money, gift cards and bitcoin to help with this debt and expedite the process of getting her to America.

He insists this woman is real and in love with him. He is sure he’ll get his money back, and he and Joy will live happily ever after. Any suggestions how we can wake him up from this fantasy? Next steps for going after this scammer? Think he’ll get any of his money back?

So Upset,

Stressed-Out Sara

Dear Stressed,

Yikes! Sounds like your father has fallen under the spell of a scammer. If possible, take over his financials. At the very least, visit his bank to explain what’s going on and ask how the bank can help. This will greatly reduce opportunities he has to send more cash.

If you haven’t already, run reverse searches on any photos your father received. Discovering the person in the photos isn’t who they say they are might be a lightbulb moment for him.

While odds are he’s not getting much money (if any) back, go to the police and let them know what’s going on. They may help your dad file the proper paperwork or point you toward an FBI staffer who can help.

Loneliness is a terrible thing, and I’m guessing that’s the driver behind your pop’s actions. Try to keep that in mind when handling this situation, approaching your dad not with anger, frustration or sadness but with love, understanding and sympathy.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 10—For the Culture at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Quickly becoming one of the city’s more popular shows, this 10 p.m. event features some of Milwaukee’s favorite performers. Held monthly, the 21+ event is always well-attended, so stop early to grab a drink and a good seat.

November 11—Margarita Fest at Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Margarita madness reigns supreme during this 6th annual festival. Sample some of the state’s best margaritas and vote for your favorite between 3 and 6 p.m. You’ll also find food trucks, tacos and more, so get your tickets today at www.shepherdtickets.com.

November 11—Uncorked: MKE Wine Fest at Harley Davidson Museum(400 W. Canal St.): Consider more than 100 wines and bubblies during this annual event! In addition to the wine sampling, you’ll enjoy live music, cash bars, access to the museum and so much more. See why this event keeps growing in popularity when you secure tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

November 12—Voices of the Next Generation at Club Five (5 Applegate Crt., Madison): Wisconsin's dynamic teen duo, Nemo and Andi Withani Domino, serve up this family-friendly drag show. The 4 p.m. event spotlights fresh new talent in addition to local legends that audiences adore. Reserve your $20 table by messaging fivetickets@yahoo.com.

November 15—“Mini” at Art* Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): One of the city’s cutest, kitschiest and most clever art shows returns! Stop by this friendly bar and check out more than 150 artists and 2,000 teeny-tiny pieces of art—each priced under $100. New pieces arrive until Christmas, so stop regularly and cross a few names off your holiday list.

November 16—Pride Night Dial M for Murder at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): Join me and a few of my gal pals at The Rep! Your Pride Night ticket includes access to the 6 p.m. pre-show cocktail party, featuring free wine, beer and appetizers. Afterward, we’ll all take in the edge-of-your-seat murder mystery at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are limited for this memorable rainbow-clad package, so get yours today at www.milwaukeerep.com. Use the code “Pridenight” for the $30 offer.

