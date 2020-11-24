Lonely Lady Seeks Lady Love

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

There’s a beautiful woman who lives in the same apartment building as I do. It’s a huge apartment complex, but I’m lucky enough that she lives in my actual building. There are 8 units per building. I run into her in the hallway from time to time or sometimes we just happen to be the parking lot at the same time.

We always smile and wave to each other because we’re in the same building, but that’s about it. Maybe a “hello,” occasionally. While I’ve never really spoken to her, the chemistry is off the charts. I really think we’re meant to be together, but I can’t seem to bring myself to break the ice. She hasn’t made a move either, which concerns me as well. How can I get to know my future lady love better?

Thanks,

Lonely Lady

Hey Lady,

This all sounds fun and exciting, tummy-butterfly inducing, titillating even...but maybe ask her name first. Before you start thinking of her as your lady love, introduce yourself. Ask her name. A good ice breaker could be as simple as, “Hi! I’m embarrassed to say that after all this time, I don’t know your name.” Greet her with a smile, keep your social distance to be sure she’s comfortable and open yourself up to the possibilities.

See how this simple exchange goes before you plan on moving in with her; perhaps, knock on her door in the near future. Let her know that you’re going to the grocery store and ask if she needs anything or perhaps offer to pick her up a coffee. Dating can be odd during a pandemic so take it slow.

After a few exchanges, you’ll likely know if the attraction is mutual and you can take things from there, but put the breaks on a bit, take the pressure off yourself and let things unfold.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 25—Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival at Various Locations in Downtown Milwaukee: For the 22nd year, Cream City glitters and glows with this illuminating experience that’s truly a seasonal standby. Billed as a “snowcially-distanced” celebration, the dazzling display stretches out over three parks: Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square. Grab your mask and head out for a night of outdoor fun. The displays are up through New Year’s Day.

November 28—Small Shop Saturday at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Milwaukee’s Makers Market hosts this one-stop shop that promises to cross a few names off your holiday list. More than 2 dozen local vendors, crafters, artists and makers offer their wares to make things merry and bright beneath everyone’s Christmas tree. Admission to the market is free, and it’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 28—Chic Drag Show at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Why not mix things up with a road trip to Mad City? Take in a 9 p.m. safe and socially-distanced show, starring six of Madison’s favorite queens. Reserve a table for $15 by emailing fivetickets@yahoo.com.

November 29—Ruthie’s Brunch Bunch at Hamburger Mary’s ( 730 S. Fifth St.): Get nutty with me and my Brunchettes (Dominque DeGrant and Camila Sodi) when we kickoff off your Sunday Funday at Hamburger Mary’s. My bawdy brunch features bottomless mimosas, an eye-opening brunch menu and a fast and fabulous drag show at noon. Doors open at 11 a.m., so swing by www.hamburgermarys.com/mke and reserve your table early.

November 29—Packer Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): If you’re as into bears and packers as much as I am, this is a night you don’t want to miss. Get your mind out of the gutter, I’m talking about the Green Bay Packers pairing off against the Chicago Bears! Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. but get to this LGBT sports bar early to nab a seat. The hottest spot to watch the game also serves up an incredible beer bust.

December 1—All-Day Happy Hour at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Yep...you read that correctly! It’s happy hour all day (and night) at this popular Cathedral Park bar. Enjoy double-bubble pricing on rails and tap beer from 3 p.m. to bar close every Tuesday. Cheers!

