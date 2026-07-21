Looking For and Living With Love

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

If you want me to answer a question or you’d like to share an event, simply shoot me an email at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com, and I’ll do my best to get you into the column. Have a great week everyone!

Dear Ruthie,

I'm 58 and newly single. This is hardly what I planned for my life. Now, I’m looking at dating again, but at my age it’s feeling hopeless. Is it? Am I wasting my time?

Hopeless,

Rusty But Trusty

Dear Rusty,

Hopeless? Honey, I know a 72-year-old queen who found love, lost love and found it again between bingo games.

Dating doesn't end because your AARP card arrived. It actually gets better because you've figured out who you are. You know which red flags to watch for, what your deal-breakers are and what boundaries you won’t let slide.

Get out there and enjoy! The world is full of great guys looking for love. And if nothing else, you'll collect enough terrible first-date stories to entertain everybody at happy hour.

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend and I moved in together six months ago and we're already arguing about everything. Is this a sign that things aren’t going to work? What should we do to stop all the arguing?

Thanks,

Hannah U-Haul

Dear U-Haul,

Moving in together is like discovering how sausage is made. Some things lose a little magic once you see the process.

Right now, you’re learning her habits; she’s learning yours. This often results in heated debates about how to load the dishwasher and how many decorative pillows are too many.

Pick your battles, sugar. If she loads the dishwasher differently but the dishes still come out clean, let it go. After all, relationships survive on compromise…and sometimes wine.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 22—Milwaukee Night Market/Bark After Dark at MLK Jr. Dr & Wisconsin Ave.: If you haven’t had a chance to check out this incredible evening marketplace, this dog-friendly installment is a great reason to do so. Grab a leash and bring your fur baby to shop the 100+ vendors, check out the live entertainment, and sip and stroll your way through the 5-9 p.m. evening.

July 25—Brady Street Festival Along Brady Street: One of the city’s most popular street fests is back with this all-day party. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, dance, drink or simply take in all the sites, the noon to 11 p.m. event is for you. Check out the popular drag show that closes the festival.

July 25—Ladies of Hip Hop at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It's an all hip-hop, pop and dance party at Mad Planet. Dance the night away to the music of iconic female rappers including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifa, Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii. The party starts at 9 p.m.

July 26—Zara Larsson vs Sabrina Carpenter Drag Brunch at Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar (411 E. Mason St.): It’s diva versus diva during this high-energy brunch. Some of the city’s top queens dish out a memory-making afternoon alongside a lip-smacking menu and must-try mimosas. The show starts at 1 p.m. but get there an hour early to nab a good seat.

July 26—MKE Cake Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): See why this potluck has become the talk of the town when you participate in the 11 a.m. event. Simply purchase a ticket at www.eventbrite.com, then show up with a whole cake (homemade or purchased) and serving utensils. During your assigned time, you’ll get the chance to collect as many slices of cake to take home as you like. Get in on the yum asap because tickets sell fast!

July 28—Rainbow Readers at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Connect with fellow book lovers and make new friends when you join this social group. Come ready to discuss and share some of your favorite books with likeminded folks when you attend the 7 p.m. get-together.

July 27—Karaoke Monday at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Ideal for service-industry workers, this change-of-pace night serves up a great time on a school night. Sing a song, dance a long, order up some pizza and finger foods, or simply sit back and sip on one of Pop’s frosty drinks when enjoy the 9 p.m. bash.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.