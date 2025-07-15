Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places?

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

After 10+ years of being single, I’m starting to give up on finding love in Milwaukee. I’m thinking about moving elsewhere. Some friends say I’m overreacting, and others say it’s the only way to meet a man. Unsure what. Any advice on how to meet a good gay man in this city? If not, I’m moving elsewhere.

Thanks,

Call Me Maybe

Dear Maybe,

Readers regularly ask me what question I receive most. Surprise, honey! This is it! “How can I meet someone?” is the No.1 question I’m emailed. In fact, I receive this question so often that I only answer it once a year. Looks like it’s that time of year, sugar booger. Lucky you!

Moving to a different city certainly will make you the new kid on the block and possibly garnering some attention. That attention, however, is likely going to be short lived and you’ll be back to square one in your search for Mr. Right.

You don’t mention how or where you’re looking for love, but I’d suggest trying a new route. Do some volunteer work, regularly attend church (consider nondenominational options if that makes more sense for you) or join an LGBTQ+ friendly book club. Look into helping out with Pridefest or the pride parade. Review all of the friendly socials hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network or the LGBT Community Center.

Cupid’s arrow often finds folks when they’re not looking. Shift focus to self-improvement, friendships, family or your community. Focus less on finding a guy and the right man might just make a surprise visit.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 16—Madison Area Coffee Connection at The Curious Crafter (914 N. Flora Lane, Madison): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy a cup of joe … as well as plenty of networking with likeminded business owners! A great way to kick off your morning, the 8:30 a.m. social is a great way to increase your professional outreach throughout the state.

July 16—'80s Ladies: Featuring Dear Ruthie at Milwaukee Night Market (West Wisconsin Ave. between Second St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Join me and a few of my gal-pals for an ‘80s celebration at this Cream City bash. The fun starts at 5 p.m., with our musical tribute the ‘80s stepping off at 6:45 p.m.

July 17-20—Leathermen Fetish Weekend Unhinged at The Farm (N8287 St. Hwy 57, Hilbert): The leather social group Friends of the Castaways MC of MKE hosts this camping event featuring all the fun you can handle. From the food and booze to the shows, games and discussion groups, this run is male bonding at its best. See www.castawaysmc.org for registration, accommodations and more.

July 17-20—Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): One of the city’s favorite (and free!) festivals is back, hosting all the food, shopping, beverages and entertainment you love. From dozens of vendors and food options to can-can girls and the popular Storming of the Bastille run, it’s one street party not to be missed. Stroll over to www.easttown.com/bastille-days for more.

July 19—Charlie XCX vs. Kesha vs. Chappell Roan at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): The gang at Mad Planet ups the ante with this salute to three of the country’s favorite divas. Soak in the music of the intoxicating trio from 9 p.m. to bar close.

July 20—Brady Street Sunday Market (along Brady St.): This summer brought the return of a popular marketplace featuring fresh, locally-grown produce, art, crafts and more. Shop local when you check out the noon to 4 p.m. event.

July 22—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (376 N. Harbor Drive): Hit up this annual event, hosted by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and you’ll enjoy fantastic food samples from 20 of the city’s favorite restaurants, pubs and cafes. Nosh your way through the 6-8 p.m. tasting and you’re sure to find a few new favorites. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

