Make It a Valentine’s to Remember

From ladies’ brunches and love lunches to dirty dancing and kooky cook-offs, there’s an event this week that’s perfect for you. Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day or telling Cupid to take a hike, you’ll take the crimson holiday to new heights with the happenings in my social calendar. Catch me next week for advice for the local lovelorn, but until then, I’ll see you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 14—Opening Day of NARI Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park/Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Get a jumpstart on spring cleaning and cross items off your “honey-do” list with this 63rd annual expo. In addition to tours of Greenhouse Grove and interior-design challenges, you’ll find more than 150 vendors answering questions on everything from roofing concerns to foundation issues. See www.narimilwaukee.org for more.

February 14—“Be Our Valentine with Karen & Gino” at Skylight Music Theater (158 N. Broadway): Make it a Third Ward Valentine’s Day when you take in this free event. The dynamic duo dishes out heartfelt tunes sure to make cupid-inspired memories. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

February 14-16—A Gathering of Gamers (AGOG) 2025 at The Westin Chicago North Shore (601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago): Get your game on with a trip to the Windy City. Hosted by Chicago-Area Mensa, this incredible event serves up 48 hours of gaming, food, fun, mixing and mingling. See www.chicago.us.mensa.org for details, including discounts on hotel stays.

February 15—Love Lunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab your sweetie, gal-pals or buds and join me, Ramona the Drag Queen and Dita Von for day drinking at its best! Whether you’re married, dating or single AF, this 2 p.m. bash is for you. Order a pizza or some finger food, try one of Pop’s specialty cocktails and enjoy a quick drag show certain to start your Saturday on a fun note!

February 15—Friends of MADACC Valentine’s Day “Paw-ty” at Ope Brewing Co. (6751 W. National Ave.): Show your fur babies how much you love them when you attend this pet-friendly fundraiser, helping save the city’s four-legged friends. The noon event includes a 50/50 raffle, meet and greets with adoptable dogs, raffles and more.

February 15—Pride Rides Wisconsin Fundraiser at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): A great day of friendship, laughs, day drinking, raffles and prizes is in store when the city’s LGBTQ+ motorcycle club takes over Harbor Room. Help raise money for MADACC during the 3-7 p.m. bash.

February 15—Art*Bar’s Meatloaf-Off at Wonderland Diner (728 E. Burleigh St.): Chili cook-offs? Forget it! Bake-offs? Nope! Meatloaf is where it’s at, baby! The gang at Art*Bar organizes this competition that crowns the city’s top loaf! You’re the judge when you attend the 7 p.m. nosh fest that’s unlike any other cook-off in the city. Want to enter your secret meatloaf recipe? Stop by artbarwonderland.com for details.

February 16—Winter Luxe Brunch at Amilinda (315 E. Milwaukee Ave.): The team at Her Lounge MKE hosts another special event for women looking for a safe yet indulgent space to be themselves. This time you can enjoy a fun-filled brunch at noon and/or a “drink-and-chill” option that runs 2-5 p.m. Relish a fantastic experience with likeminded ladies when you nab your ticket at eventbrite.com.

February 16—“Dirty Dancing in Concert” at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Uihlein Hall (929 N. Water St.): Take in the iconic movie like never before when a band and singers perform the film’s music live alongside the screen. The memorable showing takes place at 3 p.m., making it a great afternoon sure to chase away the winter blues. Sashay over to www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

February 19—Bi+ Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Make new friends, discuss the issues you face most, celebrate community successes and address today’s challenges during this 6 p.m. meeting. Can’t make it? The group meets every third Wednesday of the month, making it a snap for you to get involved.

