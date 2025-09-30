Make Softness Your Superpower

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 42-year-old gay man who find dating to be terrifying in today’s world. Everyone wants “masc guys” or “masc only” or “masc energy” (those are the older ones, but still!). I, on the other hand, just want to drink tea and talk about books. Am I doomed to be alone the rest of my life?

Let me know,

Lonely Guy

Dear Guy,

Hell no, you’re not doomed! Maybe you’re just fishing in the wrong lake. I’m not suggesting you get out of the man pond, I’m just saying maybe you cast your fishing line in a different body of water. There are plenty of fish in the sea that are looking for a gentleman who shies away from toxic masculinity—and enjoys a hot cup of chamomile.

Make your softness your superpower. Celebrate who you are, and don’t you dare change for anyone! Stay off the sex aps and consider joining an LGBTQ+ book club instead. (See my social calendar below.) Attend events at coffee shops and/or try some volunteer work.

The right guy is out there, and you’re perfect for him just the way you are. Have faith, be true to yourself and cast your net wide, and some lucky fisherman is sure to come nibbling on your worm.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 1—Milwaukee Night Market on West Wisconsin Ave. (between Second St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Welcome autumn with this popular street fest. The 5-9 p.m. bash features music, art, food, vendors, DJs and a special 6:45 p.m. performance of “’80s Ladies” starring me and a few of the city’s top drag queens.

October 3—First Fridays Presents: Songs & Dances at Grace Downtown (1209 N. Broadway): One of Milwaukee’s favorite churches welcomes a Chicago-based ensemble for a free concert that’s open to all. The 5 p.m. program combines classic music with the likes of Gershwin and others. Be sure stick around afterward for light refreshments.

October 3 & 4—Taylor Swift Album Launch Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab your fellow Swifties and usher in The Life of a Showgirl. Pop is celebrating Taylor’s latest and greatest with a dance party October 3rd at 9 p.m. and a Taylor Swift drag lunch at noon the next day.

October 4—Drunken Tournament at Fat Daddy’s (120 W. National Ave.): Soak in one more volleyball tourney before the summer sun sets. Register your coed 6-person team at 11 a.m. before the games start at noon. Teams play a round of flip cup before each volleyball match. (Flip-cup winners get to choose side and serve before each game.) Whether you’re there to play or simply enjoy the day, you’ll have a great time at Fat Daddy’s.

October 4—Miss Club WI Revue at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): The always intriguing Miss Spencer hosts this night that’s fit for a queen! Featuring drag titleholders, the 8 p.m. show involves a $5 cover charge which is a bargain for the dazzling delights in store.

October 5—21st Annual Brady Street Pet Parade (at various locations on Brady St.): You and your four-legged friend are in for a treat when you hit up this popular event. Take in the good times from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you’ll enjoy the parade, animal contests, vendors, sidewalk sales, food and more. See www.bradystreet.org for details, schedules and registration.

October 6—Rainbow Crosswalk Celebration at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The rainbows are lighting up Walker’s Point! Join the fun as the city kicks off this exciting installation with a commemorative celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The memory-making event starts at 5 p.m.

October 7—Chapters for Change: A Social Justice Book Club at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Love books? Don’t miss this great new club! Each month the friendly group discusses a different title followed by an activity that supports a cause directly related to the book. Learn more about the 7-8 p.m. club at the Chapters for Change Book Club page on Instagram.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.