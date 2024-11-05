Making Dad’s Friend Part of the Modern Family

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Dear Ruthie,

I’m lucky enough to be a father to two wonderful kids (two girls, ages 9 and 12). I came out a few years after my wife and I got divorced and came out to my daughters last year. Things were good until I got serious with my boyfriend.

Working with my ex-wife, I introduced the girls to my boyfriend as he was about to move in. This has not gone well. They don’t seem to like him. They will barely even look at him even when their mom stresses they “be nice.” Any advice on how we might create this new family?

Help!

Daddy Issues

Dear Daddy,

It can be hard for children to welcome a new parental figure into the family. It sounds like your ex-wife is open to making things work, so I’d suggest enjoying more family time with you, the kids, the boyfriend and your ex. If the kids see mom interacting positively with your boyfriend, they’re more likely to follow suit.

Reserve some daddy-daughter time with the kiddos as well, leaving the boyfriend behind. They’ll learn that you’re still their dad and that nothing will change that. This also provides an opportunity for them to talk openly about concerns regarding this new man entering their lives.

Keep at it, be patient and understanding of their feelings, and maintain a focus on family and things should work out in the end.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 6—MTQD Shot Clinic at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot (MTQD) is a group of concerned trans and queer folks helping one another in a safe and sober space. Learn how to administer your shots, discover what supplies are best for you and more between 3-7p.m. every Wednesday.

November 7—Bitchin’ (Drag) Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): I’ve teamed up with the fantastic crew at Pop to host a new charity bingo night! Join me every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. where we play 10 rounds of bingo, including a few rounds of jukebox and video bingo games. You’ll even find a yummy menu of savory bites in additional specialty drinks. Best of all, donations go to a local charity each night!

November 7—Margarita Fest at Potawatomi Casino & Hotel (1721 W. Canal St.): Get your margarita on during this popular party from the team at Shepherd Express. Sip, savor and sashay your way through dozens of the city’s top margarita makers and mixers while you vote for your favorites. See shepherdtickets.com for details to the 6-9 p.m. bash.

November 9—Pride Rides Wisconsin at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Benefiting the Harbor Room Christmas families, this fundraiser is an annual celebration that always packs a punch. Paddle drawings, a 50/50 raffle and specialty shots make this 3-7 p.m. bash extra special! Be sure to check out the “Porn-u-copia” area. If you’re into vintage (‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s) all-male DVDs, magazines and coffee-table books, it’s one sale you won’t want to miss. You’ll also find plenty of mainstream LGBTQ+-themed DVDs, novels and the like.

November 10—Leather Pride Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): It’s time to party with this 3 p.m. Sunday funday! Wear your best leather and you’ll receive free raffle tickets—where you could win some hot new pieces! From the 50/50 raffle to the friendly faces, the Castaways MC of Milwaukee Beer Bust is always a fun time.

November 10—The Roast of Bianca Lynn Breeze at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Get ready for a night of reads, roasts, and revelations when one of the state’s most popular queens hits the hot seat. See biancalynnbreeze.com for details and tickets.

November 11—Karaoke at This Is It (411 E. Wells St.): Patrons take center stage every Monday at the city’s longest running LGBTQ+ bar. The songs start at 9 p.m. as do the infamous drink special. Kick off your workweek with the gang at this friendly hot spot.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.