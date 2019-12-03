Making Merry in Milwaukee

Whether you’re decking the halls, hauling out holly or stuffing your stockings this week, there’s a ho-ho-ho lot to do when celebrating Saint Nick in Cream City. There’s so much going on, in fact, that I’m skipping the advice portion of this week’s column to better offer you a few of the unique events you may want to check out. Put your holiday season spirit on display with plays, parties, concerts, get-togethers and more! Take a look at my social calendar and make a little merry this year Milwaukee style!

Dec. 4-7—‘Even More Holiday Tales with John McGivern’ at The Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): The city’s favorite funny man takes to the stage once again with a new set of delightful stories about his childhood holidays on Milwaukee’s East Side. Sure to tickle your festive funny bone and warm your wintery heart, it’s a great way to usher in the holidays. Nab your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 5—Holiday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Grab your friends and get your “ho, ho, ho” when you head over to Walker’s Pint for this annual yuletide bash. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes food, music, drink specials and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Dec. 5—Parent-Guardian Social at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Parents, guardians and caretakers of LGBTQ youth are invited to this casual get-together. Meet other parents facing the same questions and concerns you might have, make some new friends and more. Project Q is open at the same time (5:30-7:00 p.m.), so bring your kid along, too! Visit mkelgbt.org for more information.

Dec. 5— Ginger Minj’s Holiday Spectacular Show’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Ru Paul fan favorite Ginger Minj struts her silly stuff into Cream City for a fabulous holiday show. Comedy, songs and more make this 8 p.m. show one you’ll never forget. Best of all, Ginger is bringing a special guest along for the ride: Tora Himan, winner of “Camp Wannakiki, Season Two.” That’s two comedy queens for the price of one! Pick up your $20 tickets at gingermke.brownpapertickets.com.

Dec. 6—Champagne and Art Tour at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Make the most of the season with this change-of-pace happy hour. Enjoy a free glass of bubbly as you take in a 45-minute guided tour of the hotel’s remarkable art collection. Meet in the lobby near the reception desk but be sure to arrive early; the tour is only open to the first 15 in attendance. Can’t make it? Not to worry! The art tour takes place every Friday at 4 p.m.

Dec. 6—Christmas in the Ward (various locations throughout the Historic Third Ward): Shop, party, mix and mingle as this Downtown Milwaukee location kicks off the shopping season with this annual bash. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the evening includes fireworks, bands, dancers, carolers, reindeer, cookies, visits with Santa Claus and other sights perfect for the entire family. See historicthirdward.org for a full lineup of events, including the tree lighting ceremony, carriage rides and much more.

Dec. 7-26—‘The Nutcracker’ at Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): This Milwaukee tradition promises to enchant children of all ages. If you haven’t seen the impressive spectacle before, why not start a new tradition this year? Get yourself all dolled up and take in the majesty of the Milwaukee Ballet this season. It’s easy when you order tickets ($40 to $115) at ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 8—Toy Drive at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Castaways Levi/Leather Social Group hosts another infamous beer-soda bust, this time raising donations for Children’s Hospital. Bring a new toy and receive a few free raffle tickets during the 3-7 p.m. bash.

Dec. 8-23—‘Golden Girls Holiday Spectacular’ Dinner Theater and Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Dinner and a show? What a “golden” way to ring in the holidays! Join Purse String Productions as they feature Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (B.J. Daniels) in an all-new parody by Anthony Torti. Your $39 ticket includes dinner, dessert and the hilarious show, in addition to access to the holiday marketplace featuring local vendors. See mkegoldengirls.brownpapertickets.com to make reservations.

