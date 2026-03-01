Milkshake or Expired Milk?

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 38 and feel too old for the gay scene. Am I expired milk? What do you think? How old is too old?

Sincerely,

Best If Used By

Dear Bestie,

Honey, if you’re expired milk then I’m a wheel of cheese. Thirty-eight is not old—it’s when the hangovers get longer but the journey to get there is better. You likely have a career now, a little more money in your pocket and some great friends with whom you’ve built solid relationships.

Remember that the gay scene is not made up of a single nightclub staffed by 22-year-olds named Brady. The gay scene is made up of people who dance till 2 a.m. as well as those who need orthopedic pillows by 9. If you feel invisible, you’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Confidence is sexier than youth, and you’ve got more stories and better credit now. Find spaces that appreciate that … and appreciate you. You’re not expired milk. In fact, your milkshake can still bring all the (right) boys to the yard.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 3—Bi/Queer Quiet Night at LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Enjoy a calm, quiet and comforting night when you attend this 5:30 p.m. evening at the community center’s new home! A relaxing vibe takes centerstage at this no-stress gathering for the bi+ community. See www.mkelgbt.org for details.

March 5—Opening Night Nana’s Naughty Knickers at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Grandma’s got a sexy secret, and she’s letting us in on it! What happens when her granddaughter moves in and discovers the illegal business she’s running? Find out before this hilarious production closes on March 22. Get your tickets via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

March 6—Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss your chance to see everyone’s favorite redhead as she makes her triumphant return to Cream City. Relish Kathy’s stories about her latest celebrity run-ins when you order tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 13-15—Milwaukee Horror Com at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Celebrate Friday the 13th with a stop at the city’s only horror convention. Join other horror enthusiasts for photo opportunities with celebrities, panel discussions, vendors, parties and more. Be sure to see www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com for details.

March 15—The Big Gay Spring Market at Wisconsin Rugby Club (4064 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove): Shop till you drop with this indoor and outdoor LGBTQ+ market. Enjoy food trucks, cocktails and more during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

March 21—Fur Ball at The Cooperage (818 S. Water St): Friends of MADACC host this upscale fundraiser to help Milwaukee’s dog and cat population. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and all the mixing and mingling you can handle wait for you at the 6 p.m. bash. See www.friendsofmadacc.org for more.

March 21—RuPaul DJ Set at the Rave/Eagles Club (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Drag mother of the universe sashays into Milwaukee for a DJ stint, marking one of the greatest dance parties the city has ever seen. The 9 p.m. extravaganza includes guest DJ Chomper, so you know a hot night is bound to be had. Stop by www.therave.com for tickets.

March 24—Opening Night The Wiz at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The high-intensity revival that has the country talking makes this exciting stop during the national tour. Experience the much-loved tale in an entirely new way when you secure tickets at www.marcuscenter.org.

March 28—Mr. Gay Wisconsin USofA at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The men take the stage during this nail-biting competition where pride, passion and pure entertainment make for a memorable night. The pageant starts at 10 p.m. and features appearances by some of the community’s favorite performers.

March 29—Academy Awards Watch Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Live out your red-carpet dream when this Walker’s Point hot spot hosts a 7 p.m. party celebrating the best of Hollywood. Popcorn, prizes, ballots and more make Pop the place to be on Oscar night.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.