Milwaukee’s Got It Going On!

Expand Ruthie cartoon

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Celebrate autumn like never before with the haunted happenings and awesome events going on in the city. I’ll skip my advice column for the week to tell you all about them, but I’ll be back next time with an email or two from my readers.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 28—Our Table Potluck at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. 1st St.): If you’re 50+ consider this monthly potluck, featuring food, fun and friendly faces. A great way to meet new folks, the 5 p.m. dinner serves up plenty of connections. Bring a dish to pass or simply come ready to enjoy the feast. Email aging@mkelgbt.org for details.

October 29—Absolut Halloween Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me for 10 rounds of free bingo where we’ll dish out prizes, drinks, food and more. Enter the costume contest, spin the Pop Prize Wheel, sing along to Jukebox Bingo and more. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with me and our hosting charity Rescue Gang.

October 30—Courage+ Annual Gala at The Baird Center (401 W. Kilbourn Ave.): As if Halloween couldn’t get any more exciting, the team at Courage+ amps it up with their annual fundraiser! This year’s theme? “Unmasked and Unbothered,” so come in your favorite disguise (or not) and be ready to party! See www.courageplus.org for details, tickets and timelines.

October 30—Sugar Skull! at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Take autumn to a new level with this family-friendly musical. The touring bicultural show tells the story of a twelve-year-old girl who gets a visit from Sugar Skull—a charismatic skeleton who explains the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Featuring toe-tapping songs, cultural dancing and more, it’s a sensational way to spend the evening. See www.ticketmaster.com for tickets.

October 30—Drunken Jurazzic Park at CSz Comedy Sportz (420 S. 1st St.): Your favorite improv artists hit the stage (and the bottle) with a silly sendoff on the dinosaur movie you grew up with. See www.drunkenimprov.com for details and tickets to the 8 p.m. show.

October 30—Walker’s Point Creepy Crawl at Various Locations: Don your creepiest costume and head out for the pub crawl that brings new meaning to the word “spirits.” Bar hop among seven Walkers-Point watering holes, fill your stamp card and enter to win prizes at the 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. party. Register at any of the participating bars (Pop, Walker’s Pint, Fluid, DIX, LaCage, Fat Daddy’s and Steny’s).

October 31—Fall Witch Market at Sienna Moon (213 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Celebrate the magic and mystery of autumn with a day of workshops, vendors and more. The enchanting marketplace runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31—Girls Rock Benefit Show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.): You’re in for a star-studded lineup when you attend this fundraiser that helps young girls discover the joy of singing, instruments and all things music. A great change-of-pace way to celebrate Halloween, the concert starts at 7 p.m.

October 31—Halloween Costume Contest at Fluid (819 S. 2nd St.): The popular cocktail lounge cranks up the horror during this annual night of fun. Enter the 11 p.m. costume contest and you could nab one of three awesome prizes. Guest performances, friendly bartenders and tasty drinks make this a must-stop spot for Halloween.

November 1—MKE Cake Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): See why this sweet soiree has become the talk of the town. It’s easy! Purchase a ticket at www.eventbrite.com, and show up during your timeslot with a prepared cake (homemade or storebought) and serving utensils. You’ll then get a box you can use to take home all the cake slices you like. What could be better?

November 1—The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular at The Riverside Theatre (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Wrap up the Halloween season with the Time Warp! Original movie cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) join in on the party during this night that includes a costume contest. Nab tickets via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.