Mothered vs. Smothered

Howdy-ho, readers! I hope the dreary January weather hasn’t dampened your spirits and you’re already finding plenty to smile about in 2024. After all, choosing to be happy is a great thing to focus on now that Mother Nature is serving up “stay under the covers” weather.

Speaking of choosing to be happy, let’s read a question from a reader who needs to do just that! Then, see my social calendar for some ideas to help you beat the winter doldrums.

Dear Ruthie,

I was with my boyfriend for about a year before we decided to move in together. We got a great place, moved in and started a life together—just me, him and his mother. Yep! I said it. His mother!

While she doesn’t exactly live with us, she may as well since she’s literally over an average of five days per week. She sleeps over sometimes, too. I like the woman, but enough is enough. He seems oblivious to the problem, and he loves having her here. How can I send mom packing so to speak?

Gurl, Bye

Threes A Crowd

Dear Threesome,

Tell that old broad to hit the bricks! Adios, gurl. No, no. We can’t create animosity with the mom-in-law, can we?

You said your partner “seems” oblivious. Have you actually discussed this issue with him? If not, do so now! If you have, try again.

I appreciate your desire to keep him and his mother happy, but you need to choose happiness, too. Let him know that the woman’s constant presence is detouring your happiness and weakening your relationship.

Come to the discussion with solutions (maybe his mom only visits one day a week; perhaps he takes her out more; maybe he simply tells her to cool it with the visits). Keep it calm and considerate. Focus on communication where all parties are concerned and remember that your homelife happiness is just as important as everyone else’s.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 17—Queer Karaoke at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Whether you want to sing a song or watch the fun, a great time is sure to be had at this alternative sing-along. The artist-run music venue kicks off the all-ages party at 7 p.m.

January 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): See what has the city talking when you hit up this hilarious drag-queen bingo night that amps up the fun with a few riffs on game shows. Eat, drink and be happy during the free 7:30 p.m. bingo night where donations go to a local charity.

January 19—Winter Old Fashioneds & Chocolate at The Corners of Brookfield (20111 W. Bluemound Road): The staff of Indulgence Chocolatiers hosts a sweet session of perfect pairings. This time, guests sample four tempting teams of Old Fashioneds and melt-in-your mouth chocolates. Visit www.indulgencechocolateirs.com to make reservations for the 5:30 p.m. class.

January 20—CreamCityPAH Mosh Lesson and Social at Pop (1000 W. National Ave.):

Helping folks explore and understand their kinks, CreamCityPAH is the premier pet and handler community in our city. This 7-10 p.m. lesson and party serves up a safe and inclusive space for pet play enthusiasts at one of Cream City’s newest LGBTQ+ bars.

January 20—Napoleon Dynamite 20th Anniversary, Cast Reunion, Screening and Q&A at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Celebrate the cult classic alongside Napoleon (Jon Heder), Pedro (Efren Ramirez) and Uncle Rico (Jon Gries) during this screening and talkback. Claim seats to the 8 p.m. event at www.pabsttheatergroupc.com.

January 20—Shake It Off: A Taylor Swift Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Dance the night away when Taylor Swift tunes take over this Cream City hot spot. The party starts at 9 p.m. with DJ Frank Straka at the helm.

January 23—Guys on Ice: The Ice Fishing Musical at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): This city-favorite musical returns to The Rep with a production that promises more laughs than ever. Featuring hilarious songs, dad jokes and more, the popular show runs through March 17. See www.milwaukeerep.comfor details.

