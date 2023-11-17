Move Out & Move On

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I’m renting a place with three roommates. Two of them are a couple. Everything was cool until the other single roommate joined the couple, making them a throuple!

The dynamic of the home has now changed, and I feel like a third wheel. I love the home, and feel I shouldn’t have to move out because they altered the living situation. They’ve also made it clear that they need a fourth roommate to pay bills, putting pressure on me to stay.

I hate the idea of moving but things here just aren’t great for me now, and I’m torn on what to do.

Thanks,

Third Wheel in a Foursome

Dear Wheely,

Seems to me the writing is on the wall, honey pie. Start putting your needs and overall happiness first. As their relationship grows, you’ll likely feel more left out than you already do, so you may want to move out and move on before friendships are damaged.

Talk to your roomies and let them know how you’re feeling so things shift in a positive direction for you asap. Simultaneously, start looking for a new abode. Moving can be tough, but also exciting. Focus on the good awaiting you, sugar booger, and let that be your motivator to find a living situation more suited to you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 22—Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot at Zao Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.):

Do you take injectable hormones as part of a medically recommended regiment? Need help or advice regarding those injections? This group meets every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m., offering a safe, sober space for trans and queer folks to help one another with injection therapy, needle supplies and more.

November 25—The Taylor Party at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Celebrate all things Taylor Swift with a 9 p.m. dance party. The 18+ bash promises all the glitz, glamor and good times of previous theme nights held at the city’s legendary ballroom, so don’t miss out on the fun. See www.pabsttheatergroup for details and tickets.

November 30—Older Adult Drop-In at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re a senior looking to make friends, find support and simply have a good time, check out this 2-5 p.m. get-together. Enjoy snacks, card games and lively discussions. Email ccarter@mkelgbt.org for more info.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.