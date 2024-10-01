Mr. Right Gone Wrong

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

An ex called me the other night, asking if I’d ever consider getting back together. Those were his exact words.

Things didn’t end well between us but, originally, I thought he was Mr. Right. That was several years ago and maybe we’ve both grown up since. I’m thinking about giving him another shot but something he said really bothered me.

He told me that he was breaking up with his current boyfriend because the guy “gained a lot of weight” and it was “a huge turn off.” That just bothered me. Like, what kind of guy are you? Now I’m not sure what to do.

What do you think?

B.B.

Dear B.,

It sounds like he hasn’t done a whole lot of growing to me. Dumping one guy and quickly moving on to another just because of a weight gain? Not cool.

If you’re really carrying a torch for this Romeo, meet up for lunch or a cocktail but keep him at an arm’s length until you get a better vibe for him. You might even want to simply challenge him on that “weight” statement.

I’d also ask yourself if you really want to be the rebound in this situation. After all, he’s leaving one boyfriend to be with another. You’re worth more than that, honey!

My guess is that this guy isn’t your Mr. Right but if you feel differently, proceed with caution and do a little investigating to determine if he’s truly grown into the man you hope for.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 3—Older Adult Drop-In at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Make new friends, see a few familiar faces and have a great time at this free event. Enjoy snacks, card games, discussions and more during the 2-5 p.m. social. Learn more at www.mkelgbt.org.

October 5—Bombshell Theatre Season Preview Gala at Sunset Playhouse(700 Wall St., Elm Gove): Bring on the glam! This glitzy gala kicks off the theater company’s upcoming season with live performances, cocktails and more. See www.bomshelltheatre.org for details and tickets. The party starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

October 5—Pride Night for Waitress at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): One of the city’s most long-awaited productions opens this month at the Third Ward’s popular theater complex. Pride Night includes food and cocktails before the show, making things extra special. Simply go to www.skylightmusictheatre.org for tickets, details and more.

October 5 & 6—“Ruthie’s Big Gay Cabaret” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Join me for another edition of my all-live cabaret. I’m bringing back my band and singers, but this time we’re performing all weekend. Catch us Saturday at 7 p.m. for a special night of food, fun, drinks and live music. Enjoy the show Sunday at 2 p.m., and your cabaret ticket gets you into the Packer party afterward with a free buffet and beer bust. See lacage.ticketleap.com/ruthie, and I’ll catch you at the cabaret!

October 6—Brady Street Pet Parade (along East Brady St.): It’s time for this annual celebration of furry, feathered and scaly friends. Treat your little one to a pet blessing at 1 p.m., then take in the music, food, pet contests and all the fun that runs along Brady Street until 4 p.m. See bradystreet.org for more.

October 7 through October 9—“Coco Peru: Have You Heard?” at Zanies Comedy Club (1548 N Wells St., Chicago): Considered one of the greatest monologists of our time, Coco Peru hits the Windy City with a new show. See why the storyteller/songstress has been celebrated for decades during the hilarious one-woman show. Stop by etix.com and nab your seat today.

October 9—Beetlejuice Forks and a Flick at StoryHill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Take dinner and a movie to new heights when you nab tickets to this enticing evening. Relish the humor of Beetlejuice alongside a five-course dinner featuring foods inspired by the family-favorite film. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets to the 7 p.m. event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.