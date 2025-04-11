Nieces Turning Nasty

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Dear Ruthie,

I have two nieces (late teens). I love them but they’re growing into horrible people. They’re privileged, rude and mean, and I can’t stand being around them long. I can’t say that they’re racist or xenophobic but I’m sure they’re headed in that direction.

I’ve mentioned this to my sister, and she disagreed. (We stopped speaking for a month!) I want my nieces in my life, but I’m not sure how to proceed with my relationship with them.

Thanks,

Upset Auntie

Dear Auntie,

You can’t control the people your nieces grow into. You can introduce them to your values/morals/way of thinking but that’s about it. If their behavior continues to rub you the wrong way, you may need to take a step back. Loving them doesn’t mean liking them. Supporting their health and future, doesn’t mean supporting their current values.

Remember, too, that they’re young. They’re beginning to discover their own values and worldly outlooks. Things can change quickly at their age, so be open to the idea that their attitudes may shift in time. Until then, keep them in your hearts—from a slight distance.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 13—Closing Night Buyer & Cellar at Renaissance Theatreworks (255 S. Water St.): Local favorite Doug Clemons plays all 13 roles in this must-see show set in Barbra Streisand’s shopping-mall basement. A perfect date night, an ideal girls’ night out and an LOL evening for all, it’s one show you’re not likely to forget. Nab tickets via rtwmke.org.

April 18—Bi+ Happy Hour at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Check out this 5 p.m. cocktail party for bisexual+ folks and their allies. Make community connections and new friends, try a few of Pop’s infamous cocktails and order an appetizer or two while you unwind.

April 19—“The Cher Show” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The one-night-only production of this Tony Award-winning musical features the songs, costumes, humor and overall determination Cher is known for. Order tickets via marcuscenter.org.

April 26—“Legendary” Star Impersonation Show at Hayes Place (1145 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): I don my best Joan Rivers drag to emcee a cavalcade of lookalikes each month in Madison. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show an hour later.

April 30—“Juno Birch: The Probed Tour” at the Vivarium (1816 N. Farwell Ave.): The English drag sensation brings her intergalactic comedy show to Milwaukee with an all-ages production. Transport yourself to axs.com for tickets to the 8 p.m. concert.

