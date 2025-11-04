Office Crush or Career Crash?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Halloween may be done but the fun’s just begun in Milwaukee! There are oh-so many pride-filled events just waiting for you this week, honey. Check them out, step out and have yourself some fun. I have an email from a reader we should read first, though. Maybe this reader’s gaydar is off, maybe not. Give it a read and see what you think!

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve got a big crush on a co-worker who I think might be straight but I’m just not sure. I feel like he’s flirty with me, but my gaydar has been off the last several years if you ask me. Should I shoot my shot or keep it professional? I could really screw up my employment or at the very least make things uncomfortable at work. But what if he’s “the one?”

I’m just at a loss as to what to do because my feelings for him are growing a bit more every day. I also need this job, though, so I don’t want to “f” it up!

Help!

Gaydar Malfunction

Dear Malfunction:

Workplace crushes are like drag in humidity—risky, not particularly attractive, and filled with regrets.

Unless he’s dropping hints, complimenting your knowledge of Wicked or singing Taylor Swift in your ear, you might be reading into his super-friendly vibes. My advice? Keep it professional unless you're very sure, which you don’t seem to be.

If you just feel the need to explore the situation, find an excuse to grab coffee outside the workplace (in other words, off company property) and feel the energy. If sparks fly, well... fabulous. If not? You still get a latte and enjoy your job. Win-win!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 6—Pride Night Come From Away at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Be one of the first to experience the newly renovated Checota Powerhouse Theater at Milwaukee Rep when you join me for this award-winning musical. Your special Pride Night ticket includes access to the complimentary pre-show cocktail party at 6 p.m. before we all take in the show at 7:30 p.m. See www.milwaukeerep.com, using “Pridenight” as your discount code. After the show, join me for a drink and some for Musical Theater Bingo where you could walk away a winner!

November 6—An Evening with Author Nico Lang at Waukesha Public Library (321 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Meet author Nico Lang for a reading from their new book, American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era. The 6:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

November 7—Courage+ 2025 Family Gala: Decade at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the city’s most beloved charities celebrates 10 years of success, dedication and love with this annual bash that’s not to be missed. Featuring dinner, cocktails, dancing and auctions, this year’s event sees the return of breakout sensation, Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race). Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the glitz, glamor and glory of this 5:30 p.m. evening when you purchase tickets via www.courageplus.org.

November 8—Pride Rides Wisconsin Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Don’t miss this monthly bash that takes day drinking to a whole new level! Stop by the 3 p.m. party and you’ll find raffles, drink specials, shots, prizes and more. Best of all, proceeds benefit local families in need.

November 9—The Wizard of Oz with Orchestra at Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra hosts this delightful afternoon where live music meets the 1939 film. Hear Herbert Stothart’s breathtaking score like never before when you purchase tickets to the 2 p.m. event via www.mso.org.

November 12—Milwaukee Trans and Queer Depot (MTQD) Shot Depot at Zao MKE Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): This a group of volunteers strives to help trans and queer folks live their best lives possible. Meet new friends and make new connects but, most of all, learn how to administer shots yourself and use the correct needles and supplies during the 4-7 p.m. offering.

