Outta My League?

Dear Ruthie,

I used to think I had a positive image of myself; not cocky or self-centered but confident and comfortable in my own skin. I was healthy and happy about being gay and enjoyed being part of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. That’s all changed. Now, I feel fat, awkward and out of place when surrounded by that same community.

With the plethora of perfect men on social media, all the gym bodies and great hair and teeth, and perfect asses, I feel like I’ll never meet the expectations of what gay men are supposed to look like. Those guys will always be out of my league, and I’ll never fit it with them, no matter how much I try. Any advice?

Help Me If You Can, I’m Feeling Down,

Tim

Dear Timmy,

Oh, Timmy! Turn that frown upside down! You’re perfect just the way you are. I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Everyone feels this way at some point, no matter your sexual orientation. Don’t let it get to you. You once felt great about yourself, try to get back there by focusing on your great traits...not on perfect pecs. Think about your favorite attributes and talents and love yourself from the inside out.

I agree that social media offers a host of hotties on a 24/7 basis. Either log outta social media for a bit or stop following the models making you self-conscious. If feelings of Inadequacy are stopping you from living your best life, consider seeing a professional therapist. You’ll be fine, doll. I just know it!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 3—Coffee Coworking Club (an online event): Whether you’re looking for a new job, considering a different career or simply need to network with more folks in your field, these digital mixers offer a host of benefits. The free 8:30 a.m. opportunity is offered by the team at NEWwaukee and runs for an hour. See www.eventbrite.com for more, including registration.

September 4—Opening Night Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest at Heidelberg Park’s Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd.): Beer, brats, broads and men in leather shorts....who could ask for anything more? Enjoy a frosty stein when you hit this outdoor fest, celebrating all things German. Enjoy live entertainment, savory foods and more every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from opening night though October 4. To keep with social distancing, tables are limited so nab yours (and your $10 entry ticket) at www.eventbrite.com.

September 4—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Need some post Fish Fry Fun? Check out the kookiest pub game in town, where bingo Meets “Name That Tune.” Free to play, this crazy contest gives you the chance to yuck it up, win prizes, drink and get out of the house a bit. The fun starts at 8 p.m.

September 5—Roll Train Class at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Grab your skates and visit the community center for this change-of-pace wheelie workout. Take advantage of three classes: Intro Level (11:30 a.m. for $7); Beginner Level (12:30 pm. For $14); and Advanced Beginner Level (1:30 p.m.). See www.mkelgt.org for more.

September 6—Art Tour at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Saint Kate’s reopened for business, and this free 30-minute art tour is a fine way to celebrate! Meet at Big Piney (the horse in the lobby), at 1 p.m., where Saint Kate Curator and Art Historian Samantha Timm will begin the tour of the hotel’s most recent installation. But don’t be late! To enforce social distancing, the tour is limited to the first eight guests who arrive.

September 6—B-Movies & Drag Queen Bingo at The Backyard (2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Enjoy a double feature at this Bayview gem when you take in a few games of bingo at 6 p.m. followed by an outdoor screening of the cult classic Reefer Madness at 8 p.m. Prizes, drink specials, drag queens and reefer...what a night!

September 8—All-Day Happy Hour at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the hottest bars in Milwaukee cranks up the heat on Tuesdays with double bubble drink specials on rail and taps all day long (from 3 p.m. to close). Usher in Hump Day a pinch early with the friendly team at This Is It!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.