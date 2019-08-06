Dear Ruthie,

Originally from Milwaukee, my partner and I moved to Chicago a year ago. We have lots of friends in Milwaukee, more than we have in Chicago, so it saddens me that our Milwaukee friends sort of forgot about us once we moved. We’re rarely invited to things anymore, miss out on memorable moments and are just forgotten in general. To be honest, it hurts. How can we get them to understand how we feel and that we’d like to be included in more?

Thanks,

Ya Got to Have Friends

Dear Friend,

This sounds like a case of outta sight, outta mind. Sorry, amigo, but this is what happens when you move away. While you’re surely a part of your friends’ hearts, the distance between you has created a bit of a wedge and, to be honest, that’s entirely understandable, sugar.

Start by inviting your buddies to visit down south regularly. Second, let your friends know that you’re feeling left out. Share your feelings with them and ask to be included more often. Third, now that you’ve let your feelings known, you’re going to have to make every damn effort to drive to Milwaukee to attend the things they invite you to. Period. No excuses. You can’t complain about not being invited and then turn down invites due to the drive. So, fill up that gas tank, sugar, and get ready to party Milwaukee-style!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Aug. 8—2019 LGBTQ Progress Awards at 1451 Renaissance Place (1451 N. Prospect Ave.): Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation have teamed up to honor those making a difference in the Milwaukee LGBTQ community. Join me as I host this daddy of all mixers that begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. What a wonderful evening, change-of-pace date night and overall rewarding way to thank eight people working hard to make all of our lives happier, safer and more secure. Please visit shepherdtickets.com for your tickets, as well as special discounts on half and full tables.

Aug. 9—‘Unnecessary Farce’ at Lakefront Brewery/Broadway Theatre Center (1872 N. Commerce St./158 N. Broadway): Take in a preview of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s newest show, Unnecessary Farce, with this evening of beer, laughs and more. Enjoy a beer sampling at Lakefront Brewery at 6 p.m., then Lyft yourself to the Cabot Theatre (discounts on Lyfts) for the 7:30 p.m. comedy. Directed by Ryan Schabach, the farce centers are two cops stuck at a stakeout in a Sheboygan motel. See milwaukeechambertheatre.com or call 414-291-7800 for tickets.

Aug. 9—Sarah McLachlan w/ The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at BMO Harris Pavilion (Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive): One of the most iconic songstresses of our time visits Milwaukee for what’s sure to be a delightful evening of great music. Swing by pabsttheater.org for more on the 8 p.m. concert as well as to purchase your tickets.

Aug. 9—‘Somewhere Over Oz’ Drag Show at La Cage (801 S. Second St.): Revisit this classic tale like never before when the cast of La Cage travels over the rainbow. The 10:30 p.m. drag show offers up the city’s newest performers in this spectacle that’s free and open to all (over 21). Drink specials round out the fun.

Aug. 9-11—Under One Moon Celebration at Catalano Square (147 N. Broadway): Historic Third Ward celebrates all things lunar with this three-day event. As a full moon rises over one of Milwaukee’s quaintest parks, you’ll enjoy music, poetry readings, artwork and more. See the event page on Facebook or contact the host, Black Box Fund, at blackboxfund.org for daily schedules, lineup information and more.

Aug. 11—Beach Blanket Bimbo at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The Castaways Levi-Leather social group hosts another Sunday Funday at this popular Walker’s Point bar. Wear you best beach gear and receive free raffle tickets. Go for the beer bust but stay for the men, because this 3-7 p.m. bash is always a great time.

Aug. 11—Melissa Etheridge at Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th St.): One the community’s all-time favorite performers parks her tour bus in Cream City for a concert to remember. The Grammy Award-winning performer hits State Fair’s Main Stage at 6 p.m. See wistatefair.com for your tickets (which include entrance to the fairgrounds), then get ready to party with the one and only Melissa Etheridge!

Aug. 14—‘Sunset Boulevard’ at Geneva Theater (244 Broad St., Lake Geneva): The Lake Geneva Film Club kicks off its season with this classic film noir from director Billy Wilder. This sensational film is not to be missed in this rare opportunity to enjoy it on the big screen (show starts at 7 p.m.). Aren’t we all ready for our closeups, Mr. De Mille? Whether you’re feeling mad about the boy or simply want to be part of all those wonderful people out there in the dark, join the crowd at 5 p.m. at Baker House (327 Wrigley Dr. ) for pre-movie cocktails and other festivities.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and on Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe to and share her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube today!