Pack Your Bags and Head Toward Your Future

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Every new year serves up a slice of excitement and optimism—and 2026 is no exception. Sometimes that anticipation fades quickly; other times the promise of a new year turns into positive life changes. These changes can also cause stress and concern. That’s what the reader below is facing.

To change or not to change? A midlife crisis or a desire to be truly happy? Take a gander at the email below and see what you think. Then, consider the events in my social calendar and go paint the town red!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 52 and want to start over—new job, new city, maybe even a new version of me. Everyone thinks I’m having a crisis. Am I?

(Signed)

Crisis Chris

Dear Chrisy,

A crisis? A crisis?! Honey, a crisis is running out of eyelash glue before a gig. A crisis is dropping the popper bottle in the jacuzzi at Jeff Goldblum’s holiday bash. A crisis is losing the key to your handcuffs after waking up in an abandoned hospital in Tiawanna. I’ve seen crisis, sugar.

You want to hear another crisis? How about staying miserable because you’re afraid of the opinions from a bunch of people not living your life. Don’t think of this time as a crisis or a breakdown. Instead, think of it as a breakthrough! You’re discovering who you are! You’re learning what you like, what you hate, what you won’t tolerate and what you’re done settling for.

Starting over at 52 isn’t reckless—it’s refined. You’re not chasing dreams blindly anymore; you’re choosing them wisely. That’s the key. Choose your next steps wisely. Career changes shouldn’t be taken too lightly at this stage in life if those changes have significant impact on your financial future, health, etc. Be sure to weigh such factors accordingly against your overall happiness (which also has significant weight).

That said, let your buddies freak out, gossip, purse their lips and clutch their pearls. You’ve got a happy future to drive toward.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 22—TGNC Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Open to those over 18, this weekly group strives to help, celebrate and comfort those who identify under the trans umbrella. Discussion topics are chosen by the group and facilitator during the 6-8 p.m. meeting.

January 24—Pride Night for Amadeus at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Your special Pride Night ticket not only gets you a fantastic seat to this incredible show, but it also allows you into my special pre-show cocktail party. Join me and my guest Jaclyn Jill at 6 p.m. for some fun, games, prizes, food and beverages before the show. Visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, and use the code PRIDE 2526 for special Pride Night tickets.

January 25—Comicverse Comic Convention and Toy Show at New Berlin Ale House (16002 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin): Indulge your inner child and pamper the collector in you during this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. convention. From vintage comics to sought-after action figures, there’s plenty of exciting merch for everyone.

January 25—Showtune Sunday at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): One of the city’s favorite video bars is now hosing a Sunday Funday with all the sing-along showtunes you can handle. Celebrate the Great White Way with cocktails, music, videos, pizza, dancing and fun during this new 3-6 p.m. bash that’s sure to become the talk of the town.

January 25—John Mulaney: Mister Whatever at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the funniest comics, writers and legendary SNL hosts strolls in to Cream City with his witty takes on life, politics, culture and more. See why the country has fallen for Mr. Mulaney during his 7 p.m. comedy concert.

January 27—Milwaukee Admirals Pride Night at UWM Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The Admirals take on the Rockford Icehogs with this 7 p.m. hockey game that also honors the local LGBTQ+ community. Get in on the fun when you nab tickets (and the pride package) via www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.