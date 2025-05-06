Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

Paint the Town Red!

Shake it up, baby! You’ll twist and shout your way through the week with the toe-tapping events taking place in and around Milwaukee. From dance parties to concerts and cabarets and from public-health discussions to fundraisers and other festivities, there’s something for everyone in Cream City this week. In fact, my social calendar is so full, I ran out of room for my advice column! Join me next week for an email from a local reader, but until then, let’s paint the town red!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 8—"The Impact of School Climate on the Mental Health of LGBTQIA+ Youth” at Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha): Therapist Elizabeth Whalen Gaeth hosts this presentation/discussion, focusing on the effects of marginalization and inclusivity. Bring your questions and shared experiences to the free 6:30 p.m. event. Email info@pflagwaukesha.org with questions or requests to participate via Zoom.

May 8—Opening Night The Nanny: A Fine Parody at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The team that brings you The Golden Girls Drag Parody produces this musical take on the popular ‘90s sitcom. What happens when Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield can’t find a Nanny, loses his leading lady and faces advances from co-worker C.C. Babcock? Nab tickets to this dinner-theater extravaganza and find out! Stop by www.ticketleap.com for seats before the show moves on May 11.

May 9—Sashay & Soufflé: A Dance Party at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): There’s actually no soufflé, but that’s ok because this LGBTQ+ dance/drag party is a fundraiser for Vivent Health and a future community kitchen. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets to the 7 p.m. extravaganza.

May 10—Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): This electrifying one-night-only performance is sure to strike a chord with Beatles fans old and new. Truly a buffet for the senses, this incredible concert promises a return to the band’s Sgt. Pepper era as well as a tribute to all of your favorite Beatle’s hits. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets to the 7:30 p.m. event.

May 10—Kitten Shower Donation Drive at Second Hand Purrs (4300 S. Howell Ave.): Save the kitties! The popular cat shelter hosts its 18th annual drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., requesting the items needed to keep fostering the city’s homeless cat population. See www.secondhandpurrs.org for a list of possible donations.

May 10—“Pawject” Runway at Ope Brewing Company (6749 W. National Ave.): Local drag sensation Aubrey Del Mar hosts this puppy party that puts the spotlight on some of the city’s adoptable doggies. Take in the four-legged fashion show, a marketplace, frosty pints and more from 4-6 p.m.

May 10—Ruthie’s Big Gay Cabaret at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Join me and the boys in the band for this all-new, all-live night of music and comedy. My four guest singers are sure to impress, and Story Hill’s cocktails promise to liven up your Saturday. Stop by www.eventbrite.com for tickets to the big, bawdy fun.

May 11—Beer Bust: Leather Club & Colors at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Join the Friends of the Castaways MC of Milwaukee as they host another popular beer bust! The 3-7 p.m. afternoon includes raffles, food, specialty shots, prizes and more. Wear your leather club vests, pins and/or colors and mix and mingle throughout this day-drinking bash.

May 13—Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at Summit Credit Union (7853 S. Highgate Ave., Oak Creek): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors this regular coffee clutch that gives chamber members a chance to meet local, likeminded business owners. Enjoy a hot cup of joe, some early-morning bites and lots of great conversation during the 8:30-10 a.m. event.

May 14—"Even the Scales” at Landmark Lanes (2220 N. Farwell Ave.): Awkward Nerd Events serves up this kooky new game-show style competition every second and third Wednesday of the month. Cheer on your favorite team during the change-of-pace 7 p.m. night while enjoying drink specials, mingling with celebrity judges and more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.