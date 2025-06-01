Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

Celebrating Pride All Month Long

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again; no one celebrates pride like Milwaukee. In fact, there’s so much happening, I created a special social calendar for the month. I’ll be back next time with my brand of homespun advice, but until then, let’s celebrate pride like never before!

Ruthie’s June Social Calendar

June 1—Margarita Fest at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): The team at Shepherd Express hosts a margarita match that pits some of the city’s top marg makers against one another. Sip margarita samples while you enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, raffles and more. Nab passes at www.shepherdtickets.com.

June 5, 6 & 7—Pridefest Milwaukee at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Three days of mixing, mingling, dancing and partying await at the biggest LGBTQIA+ bash of the year. From the shows, DJs and beer stands to family-friendly activities, marketplace and food options, Pridefest offers a great time for everyone! See www.pridefest.com for a list of performers, vendors and more.

June 6—20th Annual Bash at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Broadway star and Grammy winner Joshua Henry headlines this celebration that benefits the Marcus’ educational and engagement programs. Enjoy cocktails, dinner and a jaw-dropping performance when you secure your tickets via www.marcuscenter.org.

June 7—Ride with Pride at Harley Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Pride Rides Wisconsin hosts this motorcycle ride that kicks off at noon. (You must pre-register between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) A police escort takes riders past the Pridefest grounds and throughout the city. Check out www.priderides.org for more.

June 8—Milwaukee Pride Parade (from 2nd and Scott Streets to 2nd and Seeboth Streets): The best Sunday Funday of the year, the parade steps off at 2 p.m. I’m emceeing the Parade Main Stage near the corner of Second and National, so stop by and say hello! See www.prideparademke.org for details. Stick around after the parade for the phenomenal street party.

June 12—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (One Brewers Way): Watch the Brewers take on the Cardinals with this 6:40 p.m. game. Aurora Health Care sponsors the annual night that’s always well attended so be sure to get your tickets at www.mlb.com/brewers.

June 14 & 15—The Nanny: A Fine Parody at Racine Theatre Guild (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): Purse String Productions rolls out this fun-loving take on the ‘90s sitcom. What happens when Mr. Sheffield hires Fran Fine as the live-in nanny while struggling with his latest Broadway musical? Get tickets via www.racinetheatre.org to find out!

June 15—Daddy’s Day Pajama Party & Brunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Celebrate Dad’s Day like never before. Wear your best jammies for a chance at prizes, belly up to the bar for Harbor Room’s legendary mimosas and enjoy a free brunch buffet (with purchase of a beverage). Party with the daddies from noon to 5 p.m.

June 15—Closing Night Mary Poppins at Next Act Theater (255 S. Water St.): Bombshell Theatre serves up this delightful musical that runs through June. Make sure you get your seats before Mary floats off to another city via www.bombshelltheatre.org.

June 21 – Thorgy Thor & The Thorchestra at The Bradly Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra hosts one of RuPaul’s favorites during this 7:30 p.m. concert. Thorgy’s hilarious approach to life, music and song are sure to keep you smiling all month. Stop by www.mso.org for tickets.

June 24—Live Trivia Tuesday at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Put on your thinking cap and enjoy a 7-9 p.m. evening of trivia, prizes and laughs. Whether you bring a team or compete on your own, you always come out a winner at this LGBT sports bar.

June 28—Melee’s Matinee at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Take day drinking to new heights with this 2 p.m. party featuring Melee Queen, one of the city’s favorite drag superstars. Take in the high-energy show, sip craft cocktails and order from Pop’s popular menu for an afternoon you’ll never forget.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.