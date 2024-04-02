Painting Red Flags White

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I seem to have a problem with men. I date a guy and I think all is well … until things are not, and we break up. This is fine but after all my breakups, my friends tell me how the guy was bad for me. They point out all the bad things he did to me, and they usually tell me they’re glad we broke up. I’m struggling with the idea of whether or not my friends are jealous bitches or truly want the best for me. Am I the problem or my friends?

Thanks,

Troubled Timothy

Dear Timmy,

I’d need more info to truly help you, honey bunny, but I noticed your friends “point out all the bad things he did to (you).” Perhaps your friends are seeing things you’re either not catching or purposely excusing because you want the relationship to work. In other words, your friends may see red flags in your relationships, but you keep painting those red flags white.

Keep this in mind the next time you start dating someone. Notice if you’re making excuses for behavior that feels unsettling or if you’re waxing over boyfriend situations that upset you. In the meantime, cherish your friendships and surround yourself with the love, happiness and support they offer.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 4—“The Beat Goes On” Cher Tribute at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Lisa McClowry transforms herself into one of the world’s most iconic entertainers during this jaw-dropping concert. From vocals to costumes, this is as close to the real Cher you may get, so nab your seats today via pabsttheatergroup.com and enjoy the 7:30 p.m. event.

April 4—Drag Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Each week a local charity hosts this night alongside Jaclyn Jill or myself, serving up great prizes, frosty beverages, juicy burgers and more. Enjoy drag bingo as well as kooky interactive games sure to have you laughing all night. We start yanking balls at 7:30 p.m. but stop by hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations as the night often sells out.

April 5—Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this early-morning coffee clutch, inviting you to mix and mingle with likeminded business owners. A partnership with Wellness Wisconsin, the coffee brews from 8:30-10 a.m. Stop by www.wislgbtchamber.com for additional information.

April 5—“Women’s Work” Art Exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.): Five local artists offer expressions of women in the workplace and home as well as other vocational endeavors during this 5-9 p.m. opening. Meet the artists and hear brief presentations from each when you check out this exciting exhibit.

April 6— Waukesha Civic Theater Masquerade Ball at The Legend at Merrill Hills (W270 S3425 Merrill Hills Road, Waukesha): Attend this enchanting, masked soiree while supporting theater in Wisconsin. Don your finest mask and join the swanky 5:30 p.m. celebration that includes dinner, drinks, auctions and dancing. Secure a ticket to the 67th annual celebration via waukeshacivictheatre.org.

April 6—Gay Pop-Up Bar at Bull Shooter Saloon (604 S. 64th St.): This southside watering hole goes gay with this rainbow themed night for the LGBTQ+ community. Enjoy lip-smacking menu items, drink specials and more during the 6 p.m. bash.

April 9—Older Adult Monthly-Movie Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Take in a showing of the comedy Pride during this friendly 3 p.m. get-together. Free popcorn, snacks and beverages are on the menu, as well as a delightful talkback after the movie. See mkelgbt.org for more.

April 10—“Alyssa Edwards: Glitz and Giggles” at Milwaukee Improv (20109 W. Bluemound Rd.): RuPaul favorite Alyssa Edwards stops by Brew Town for a much-anticipated appearance. Hosted by Lucy Stoole and featuring a few of Milwaukee’s favorite queens, this 8 p.m. show is sure to have you laughing all week long. See ticketweb.com for tickets as well as info on the 6:30 p.m. meet and greet.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com