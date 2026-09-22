Pal or Paramour

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Pride nights, Packers, doggies and more! You’ll find all of these things in my social calendar below. Take a gander and see which events break up your workweek and make the weekend extra special.

First, however, let’s read an email from a gal possibly looking for love in the wrong place … and face! Should she take a chance on love or keep her feelings to herself? Check out her message and see what you think!

Dear Ruthie,

I have a huge crush on my straight friend. Do you think I should tell her? She knows I’m a lesbian, but I don’t think she suspects I have any feelings for her. I feel like I have to tell her, but I also know I’ll likely end our friendship. But what if she feels the same? I can’t let that opportunity for ultimate happiness pass me by, can I? I need your advice, Miss Ruthie!

What should I do?

(Signed)

Hopelessly Smitten

Dear Curious,

This is a tale as old as time, honey pie. The LGBTQ+ community has been falling for unavailable people since the invention of the flannel shirt.

You can tell her—but do so without making your feelings her responsibility. Say something simple such as, “I have feelings for you, and I value our friendship too much to pretend otherwise.”

Next, prepare yourself for any answer you might receive. If she’s straight, she’s straight. You cannot flirt someone into a different sexual orientation any more than you can turn a bratwurst into a plant-based bite. (That actually sounds sort of yummy.) If, she admits to feeling the same, great! If not, you’ll need to deal with that.

If things don’t go as you hope, suggest working some breathing room into your friendship. Sometimes loving somebody means knowing when to step back a bit. If this occurs, take a break, let your feelings level out and then decide next steps.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 24—Pride Night for Footloose at Milwaukee Reparatory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): A new theater season means a new season of pride nights, and The Rep is here to kick off the fun. Enjoy a pre-show party of mixing and mingling, drinking and noshing, and lots of laughs at 6 p.m. before everyone takes in the musical that’s sure to keep your toes tapping all week long. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets.

September 24—Packer Watch Party at Woody’s (1579 S. 2nd St.): It’s Packer Thursday, and Woody’s is the spot to watch the game. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. but get there early to grab a good seat. Enjoy drink specials, friendly bartenders and more any time the Packers hit the field.

September 26—Barktoberfest at Estabrook Beer Garden (4600 Estabrook Dr.): It’s time for one of the most popular fur-baby fundraisers of the year! Hosted by Friends of MADACC, the 11 a.m. event features adoptable pets, a marketplace, pet costume contest and the infamous Walk Run Wag fun run. Stop by www.friendsofmadacc.org for more, including registration for the run.

September 26—Pride Night for Gypsy at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Often considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, Gypsy kicks off a season of Pride Nights at the well-loved Third Ward theater. Nab your special Pride-Night tickets, and you’ll have access to my “Ruthie’s House of Burlesque” before the big show, in addition to premium seating for the musical, food and beverages. See www.skylightmusictheatre.org for tickets.

September 28—Boi Bingo at The Den/LaCage Nite Club (801 S. 2nd St.): Join ultra-sexy Easton Boyd for this alternative to drag-queen bingo. Enjoy numerous free games in addition to prizes and plenty of drink specials when try your luck during the 7 p.m. night.

September 26 & 27—World Oddities Expo at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Center): Whether you love oddities, art, fashion or science, this unique market and gathering is for you. In addition to rare vendors, you’ll find a main stage featuring jaw-dropping entertainment, taxidermy classes, guest speakers and more. See www.worldodditiesexpo.com for tickets and schedules.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.