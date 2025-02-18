Play With His Joystick!

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend and I recently moved in together. I always knew he was a super-big gamer, but I had no idea the number of hours he spends gaming. He’s online gaming from 4 p.m. until 2 or 3 a.m. He doesn’t miss work, but I can see that happening if this keeps up.

The time we once spent going out is now spent gaming. He even eats dinner while gaming, leaving me on my own most nights. This has to stop but how?

Help,

G.

Dear G.,

Sounds like you need to inject this relationship with a dose of romance! Let him know that his gaming has left you feeling lonely, frustrated and a bit confused. Explain that you need more from him and that you want a focus on the relationship.

Schedule weekly date nights—get out of the house and away from the games. Meet in the middle with some rules: no gaming during dinner, no gaming after 9 p.m., etc. Find a game you can play and enjoy together. Put down the controllers more often and amp up the romance a bit and you’ll find a happier homelife.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 20—Bi+ Pride Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Every Thursday at Pop, I host a kooky night of bingo, benefitting a local charity. This week, we’re playing for Bi+ Pride! The fun starts at 7 p.m. with free bingo, prizes, great pizza and finger food, craft beverages and more. See you there!

February 21—"Blacklisted: BIPOC Drag Revue” at Gamma Ray Bar (121 W. Main St., Madison): Take a trip to Mad City for this new POC-focused variety/drag show. The curtain goes up at 8:30 p.m. but stick around afterward for an exciting Q&A session with the cast.

February 22—Pride Night for Frankenstein: The Musical at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Mary Shelley’s much-loved novel gets an update with this enchanting production that’s sure to have the city talking. Your Pride Night ticket gets you access to the 6 p.m. pre-show party (hosted by yours truly). We’ll sip a few cocktails and nibble on a few bites before taking in this incredible show (at 730 p.m.). Get your tickets at www.skylightmusictheatre.org, using the discount code PRIDE2425 for this very special offer.

February 22—Justin Timberlake’s “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): One of the biggest performers of his generation brings his popular tour to Cream City. Don’t miss the incredible production when you nab seats to the 7:30 p.m. concert. Simply hit up www.ticketmaster.com.

February 22—Karaoke with Dita Von at Hot House Tavern (N88W16631 Appleton Ave.): Milwaukee favorite Dita Von hosts this 8 p.m. evening in Menomonee Falls. Sign up to sing a song or simply sit back and enjoy the fun.

February 23—Black Excellence Happy Hour at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Join local diva Iconika for this celebration of Black History Month. The 6 p.m. bash includes food and drink specials, in addition to a free photo shoot for performers looking to update their promo shots.

February 25—Opening Night Romeo and Juliet at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): The Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts this exciting production for Milwaukee Repertory Theater while renovations are wrapping up at The Rep. Take in the legendary tale of forbidden love but set in the rolling bluegrass Appalachian hills. The Bard’s classic works are paired with great music for a memorable take on beloved tale sure to appeal to all generations. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets before the run closes March 30.

February 25—Opening Night The Book of Mormon at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Considered one of the funniest musicals of our time, this hilarious, toe-tapping show rolls into Brew Town for a glorious run. See the show that’s had people talking for years when you order tickets via www.marcuscenter.org. Better hurry, though! The run ends March 2.

