Post-Election Blues

Dear Ruthie,

I thought I was ill over the election, but now that “his” administration is in power, I’m truly sick. Physically sick. I’m worried about the future of my finances, my LGBTQ+ community and my country! I’m having hard time sleeping, I feel uneasy all the time, I’m bitter and I’m mad 24/7. Not sure what to do here.

Pissed,

Gary

Dear Gary,

I get it. I do. These are certainly uncertain times! Start by unplugging. No more news, social media, etc. Take a break for a bit. Let your mind, heart and soul settle.

Try volunteering someplace. You’ll feel better doing good, make new friends and get your mind off things. If this situation doesn’t get better (quickly) consider a professional therapist who can introduce you to new coping tools. Then, share that counselor’s name and contact info with the rest of us!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 30—Amateur Hour with Tom & Paul at Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.): Join former BestD Clinic board members and counselors Paul and Tom as they step behind the bar to serve drinks to raise money for this important Milwaukee clinic. The 5-9 p.m. fundraiser promises to serve up plenty of laughs and friendly faces in addition to classic cocktails.

January 31—“Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Billed as “the nation’s best live-band tribute to Taylor Swift” this all-ages concert guarantees to have you on your feet, dancing the night away. Enjoy hits from every aspect of Taylor’s career when you pick up tickets care of axs.com.

January 31—Gimme Gimme Disco at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): One of Cream City’s favorite dance parties returns with all of your favorite hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s. From The Bee Gees and Donna Summer to Cher and The Weather Girls, disco divas fill the airwave with the music you love the most. Look like ABBA or don your best Farrah Fawcett wig but come dressed to impress. Just be sure to get your tickets at eventbrite.com first.

February 1—Pet Expo at Wisconsin State Fair Park/Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Take in this 20th annual exposition of all things furry, finned and feathered. Special activities for kids, wildlife presentations, cat alley, bark park, a huge marketplace and so much more await at the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. expo. Unfortunately, your furry friends need to stay at home but there’s still plenty of fun in store for the rest of the gang.

February 1—NovaPalooza Drag Show at This Is It (411 E. Wells St.): Join drag sensation Supernova as she hosts this new show at one of the city’s most popular LGBTQ+ bar. The 10 p.m. event serves up the fun with popular guest stars, drink specials and a packed dance floor…all without a door charge.

February 3—“Steady She Goes” at Broadway Theatre Center/Studio Theatre (158 N. Broadway): The team at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre brings you a reading of this original play by Erica Berman (directed by Karen Estrada). Discover the exciting true story of a woman who became the unsung nautical hero of her time. See milwaukeechambertheatre.org for tickets to the 7:30 p.m. reading.

February 4—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Out After Work Social at Pilot Project Brewing (1128 N. Ninth St.): Are wedding bells in your future? Check out this “Love is Love” themed event where chamber members specializing in weddings and events spotlight how they can make your big day extra special. Grab a drink, visit the vendors, and mix and mingle your way through the 5 p.m. social.

February 4—Trolley “Historic Hotel” Scavenger Hunt at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Check out Tosa’s hottest venue space before boarding a charming trolley and heading out for a night of mystery, beverages, appetizers and fun! The group hits up three downtown spots for clues and cocktails before riding back to the firehouse for dessert. Who will win the hunt? Reserve tickets at eventbrite.com and find out!

