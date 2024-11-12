Post-Election Blues

× Expand Ruthie cartoon

Dear Ruthie,

My depression over the election is so real. It’s hard to focus, and I feel out of it. Like I was hit upside the head.

I worry about the country’s future, my future as a trans woman, the future of healthcare and other things. I thought we were heading toward better housing and healthcare and now I think things are looking worse.

Looking for Your Advice,

Heddy

Dear Heddy,

I think half the country is/was in the same fog you describe. Your concerns and fears are shared by many of us. Please know that you are not alone. Remember that millions of us feel we lost the election, too. We understand one another’s confusion, pain, anger and despair. Try to take comfort in this fact.

Keep yourself busy. Seek out connections. Try to get your mind off things by joining support groups of likeminded folks. Do some volunteer work or ask a political group how you can get involved. Being upset and worried for a bit is one thing but remaining in that state and allowing it to damage your quality of life is another. If you are unable to shake these feelings, please see a professional therapist.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 14—PFLAG Waukesha Connects Meeting at Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha): Connect with other family members, friends and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community during these supportive (and fun) meetings. The regular get-togethers run 6:30-8 p.m., so stop by or email info@pflagwaukesha.org for more information.

November 15—Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at The Smiley Barn Toy & Candy Store (2420 Milwaukee St., Delafield): Mix and mingle with likeminded business owners over coffee before heading to work. Sponsored by Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, this quant coffee clutch (8:30-10 a.m.) serves up cups of joe as well as great business contacts.

November 15—“Courage House” at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (325 W. Walnut St.): Take in this exciting reading of a new musical focused on Milwaukee’s Courage House! Part of First Stage’s Amplify Fall Festival, this touching show follows the trials, tribulations and successes of a new Courage House resident. Best of all, you’re invited to a talk back after the reading. See firststage.org/amplify for tickets.

November 15—Unzipped (Rainbow) Night at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): One of Mad City’s favorite hot spots hosts another infamous underwear night that’s sure to get hearts racing. Enjoy cocktails, music and more in your skivvies during the 9 p.m. party. The theme is “Rainbow Night” some come dressed (or undressed) appropriately.

November 15 to 17—Wisconsin Leather Pride Weekend at LaCage Niteclub(801 S. Second St.): Warm up your autumn with three days of leather-filled fun, all at the city’s mega LGBTQ+ bar! From classes and competitions to brunches and bootblacks, it’s a weekend you’ll never forget! Stop by wisconsinleatherpride.com for daily schedules and more.

November 16—Holiday Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Get a jump start on your Christmas list with a visit to the charming event space that has the city talking. Shop local while you enjoy a few bites and beverages, free admission and more. Featuring 35+ vendors, the marketplace is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

November 17—Packer Bash at Ope Brewing Company (6749 W. National Ave.): A fundraiser for Canine Cupids rescue, this 11:30 a.m. celebration of the green and gold promises something for everyone. Watch the game while enjoying giveaways, grab bags, raffles and more. Best of all, you can bring your fur baby along as Ope is pet friendly!

November 19—Wicked & Wizard of Oz Trivia at Country Clare Irish Pub(1234 N. Astor St.): Click your heels three times and follow the yellow brick road to this popular pub for an 8 p.m. night of laughs. Think you know your way around the land of Oz? Are you a fanatic about the musical? Watched the film every year since childhood? Put that knowledge to the test and a few prizes might land in your wicker basket!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.