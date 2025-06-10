Post-Pride

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

The fest and parade are over, but there’s plenty of rainbow-colored fun to be had! Check out my social calendar but let’s read a letter from a reader first.

Dear Ruthie,

What’s with all the LGBT MAGAs at Pride events? If they’re so into their lord and savior Donald Trump, they shouldn’t be anywhere near a pride event. You’d think they’d be on the street protesting the event if that’s what they believe. Stupid!

Venting,

Angry Alan

Dear Angry,

While LGBTQ+ Trump supporters can be a bit of a headscratcher, starting angry confrontations and creating conflict while at a pride celebration seems to fly in the face of the spirit of the celebration itself.

No one know what someone else’s life is like, and assuming another person’s history or personal situation based on a red hat or a silly T-shirt isn’t going to help us bond as a community. Communicating and trying to understand one another is key—and that’s not typically a conducive at a pride party.

That said, don’t worry yourself about their participation in a pride event, taking comfort in knowing that most people at such a gathering share your political views. The next time you see a pro-Trumper at a pride party, simply move on, enjoy the day (and the month!) as you see fit, and don’t let anyone’s political affiliation ruin your time.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 12—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Watch the Brewers take on the Cardinals with this 6:40 p.m. game. Aurora Health Care sponsors the annual night that’s well attended so be sure to get your tickets at www.mlb.com/brewers.

June 13-15—The Big Gay Pride Market at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison): Visit Madison to see why this 3-day marketplace is a hit. In addition to vendors, you’ll find drag shows, bingo, a comedy night, food and more. Be sure to see www.thebiggaymarketllc.com for schedules, tickets and more.

June 14—Waukesha Pride at United Unitarian Universalist Congregation (506 N. Washington Ave. Waukesha): Don’t miss this celebration that includes plenty of food, vendors, drag shows and more. Sponsored by PFLAG Waukesha and Tasty Entertainment, the 1 p.m. party will liven up your weekend.

June 14—After Midnight: Chappell Roan Dance Party at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): If the only thing you like better than listening to Chappell Roan is dancing to Chappell Roan, don’t miss this pink pony extravaganza. Just be sure you have tickets via www.eventbrite.com.

June 14 & 15—The Nanny: A Fine Parody at Racine Theatre Guild (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): Purse String Productions rolls out a fun-loving take on the ‘90s sitcom. What happens when Mr. Sheffield hires Fran Fine as the live-in nanny while struggling with his latest Broadway musical? Get tickets via www.racinetheatre.org to find out!

June 15—Daddy’s Day Pajama Party & Brunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Celebrate Dad’s Day like never before. Wear your best jammies for a chance at prizes, belly up to the bar for Harbor Room’s legendary mimosas and enjoy a free brunch buffet (with purchase of a beverage). Party with the daddies from noon to 5 p.m.

June 15—Closing Night Mary Poppins at Next Act Theater (255 S. Water St.): Bombshell Theatre serves up this delightful musical sure to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face. Make sure you get your seats before Mary floats off to another city via www.bombshelltheatre.org.

June 17—Good Vibes with Alderman Peter Burgelis at Black Sheep MKE (216 S. Second St.): You're invited to party with Peter! Southside alderman Peter Burgelis celebrates Pride Month and Milwaukee City with this 5 p.m. bash featuring appetizers, a cash bar, friendly faces, mixing, mingling and more.

June 18—Pride Party at the Pritzlaff (305 N. Plankinton Ave.): Billed as “the block party of the summer,” this new bash serves up food trucks, pop-up drag performances, raffle prizes and more. Mix up your week with the 4-7 p.m. fun and keep the pride love flowing!

