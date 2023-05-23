Pre-Pride Festivities

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Pride season kicks off next month, and there’s already plenty to do in Milwaukee! From cycles and cinema to queens and cocktails, the opportunities for fun abound this week. It’s never been easier to get a jumpstart on pride month than with my social calendar below. Check it out!

Bookmark this page to read my updated calendar each week ... particularly as rainbow-themed celebrations hit full swing. You’ll also want to stop at shepherdexpress.com regularly for updates about what’s going on in our lovely city. Have an event you’d like to tell me about? Drop me an email at dearruthie@shepex.com as well.

I’ll be back next week with advice for local lovelorn in addition to an updated calendar of must-attend shows, parties, pageants and fundraisers but until then, let’s start waving our pride flags high!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 24—Meet the CCF Board at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Meet and greet, mix and mingle, and sip and socialize your way through this happy hour. Hosted by the Cream City Foundation Board of Directors, the 5-7 p.m. party offers a sneak peek at what this popular group has in store for the city.

May 26—Restorative Justice Circles at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re a victim of crime or domestic violence or you’re suffering from historical/ancestry trauma, this weekly healing circle may offer the comfort you’re looking for. Attend the free 5:30-6:30 p.m. group to learn more.

May 27—Navy Pier Ride at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): It’s time to get your motorcycle ready for summer! Pride Rides Wisconsin hosts its first ride of the season with this jaunt to Illinois. Enjoy the best of Chicago, see the sights, hit up International Mr. Leather (IML) and more when you join the gang on this ride to the infamous Navy Pier.

May 27—Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo at Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Cryptic, creepy, creative and crafty…experience a one-of-a-kind, change-of-pace makers mart you’ll never forget. From bizarre and beautiful to scary and sublime, the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. marketplace offers a taxidermy class, oddities museum and more. See www.showpass.com for ticket packages.

May 27—Labyrinth Viewing at Oriental Theatre MKE (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): See why this 1986 movie became a cult classic when you attend a 3 p.m. showing. Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly (and Frank Oz, we can’t forget him!), it’s one film that deserves to be seen on a big screen.

May 27—Gear & Fetish/M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Can’t make it to IML this year? Visit this 3-7 p.m. bash that celebrates all thing kink, fetish and fantasy. Wear your best gear during the beer bust, take a chance on some great raffle prizes and meet likeminded folks during the party, hosted by Milwaukee Organized Bears.

May 28—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s a long weekend, so why not enjoy a little day drinking? Round out Memorial Day weekend with this fast and funny drag show, sure to put a smile on your face…or, maybe that’s the bottomless-mimosa deal; regardless, two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) make it a snap to fit some grub into your schedule. See www.hambugermarys.com/mke for reservations.

May 31—Alaska Thunderfuck Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of “Drag Race’s” biggest, bawdiest, brassiest stars sashays into Cream City in time to kickoff Pride season. Nab tickets to this 8 p.m. personal photo opportunity at www.eventbrite.com. Ticket holders also get free access to Alaska’s drag show later that night. If you know Alaska, you know this is an event not to be missed. If you don’t know Alaska, I’m sorry you were in a coma so long, and you need to see this queen!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.