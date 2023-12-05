Presence vs. Presents

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award

Dear Ruthie,

Due to changes in my workplace, I’m only making a fraction of the money I used to make. Money is tight, girl, and buying Christmas gifts is going to be hard. My family exchanges gifts so I need to buy gifts for 9 people, including my parents, siblings, their spouses and nephews and nieces. I thought about telling them I was sick on Christmas and avoiding the whole thing but that doesn’t feel right.

Looking for Advice,

Penniless Jake

Dear Penny,

Don’t skip Christmas because funds are tight! There are memories to be made and you don’t want to miss out on them over something so silly.

Swallow your pride and have a heart to heart with your family. Explain your financial situation and concerns. I’m sure your family would rather have your presence than your presents. Let them know you certainly don’t expect gifts from them this year and explain that being together during the holiday is enough to keep you feeling merry and bright.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 7—Holiday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Ho, ho, holy cow! It’s time for holiday celebrations at your favorite watering holes, and Walker’s Pint kicks off the fun. Enjoy this 6 p.m. to midnight bash that starts off live music and ends with a DJ and dancing. You’ll also enjoy food, music and a visit from a particular jolly elf.

December 8—Festive Old Fashioneds and Chocolate at The Corners of Brookfield (20111 W. Bluemound Road): The pros at Indulgence Chocolatiers host a 4-part pairing featuring everyone’s favorite beverage! Sign up for the f5:30 p.m. class by reserving a spot at 414-223-0123.

December 9—"Randy Rainbow for President” at The Riverside (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Experience the country’s favorite political satirist, singer and comedian in person when Randy Rainbow brings his hilarious concert to town. Grab tickets to the 8 p.m. night at www.pabsttheatergroup.com and get ready to laugh because this LGBTQ+ darling is always a hit.

December 9—Naughty But Nice Christmas Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St): Deck the halls with the gang at this LGBTQ+ sport bar! Enjoy snacks and an 8 p.m. drag show hosted by local legend Goldie Adams. Stick around afterward for dancing, laughs and fun.

December 9—Golden Girls Revue at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Ring in the golden holiday with the Golden Girls. Join me and rest of the cast of the popular drag parody when we put on a fast and fun drag show at 10 p.m. Check out the bar’s incredible change-of-pace holiday décor, enjoy drink specials and stick around afterward when the bar’s house divas take back the stage.

December 9 & 10—“Ring Out, Sing Out” Our Voice MKE Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): The city’s choir for gay men and their allies celebrates the season with song during this delightful concert. Enjoy one of two performances when you buy tickets via www.ourvoicemke.org. You can also purchase seats at the door for the 7:30 p.m. Saturday show or the 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.

December 10—“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” at Auditorium Theatre(50 E. Ida B Wells Drive, Chicago): The sugary BenDeLa Creme and spicy Jinkx Monsoon bring an entirely new holiday show to the Windy City this season. Don’t miss the laughs, songs, zingers and overall good time when these drag darlings hit the stage. See www.auditoriumtheatre.org for tickets to the 8 p.m. extravaganza.

December 12—Opening Night “The Golden Girls 2023 Holiday Show” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The drag parody that’s entertained the city for years is back with an all-new, all-original show! Purse String Productions teams up with Hamburger Mary’s for this dinner theater experience that’s perfect for a girls-night out, family get-together, office party and any other holiday bash you can think of. Let Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Doughtery) liven up your Christmas. Tickets include the show, dinner and dessert. Nab yours via www.eventbrite.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.