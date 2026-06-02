Pride in Milwaukee

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Want to squeeze the most out of pride week in Cream City? Let me be your guide! Take a look at the happenings below and make this a rainbow-colored celebration you’ll never forget!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 4-6 –Pridefest Milwaukee at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Welcome to one of the most awesome pride celebrations in the country! From daytime fun to nighttime raves there’s nothing quite like Pridefest. Dance, shop, eat, drink, learn, laugh, sing, share and revel in our community during the three-day extravaganza. You’ll find everything you need to know at www.pridefest.com.

June 4-7—Pop Pride at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): This Walker’s Point hot spot hosts a pride party every single day! Join me for the ultimate drag bingo (6/4), featuring double the prizes and triple the queens. Friday (6/5), meet Joey Jay from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Saturday (6/6) offers an art and plant fair during the day with DJs at night. Check out the after-parade bash (6/7) for dancing, drag, a marketplace and more!

June 5—Pride Night at the Traveling Beer Garden at Cooper Park (8701 W. Chambers St.): The Friends of Cooper Park are toasting pride week, and you’re invited. Raise a pint to pride during the 6 p.m. event and help raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.

June 5—21st Annual Broadway Bash at Marcus Performing Center (929 N. Water St.): Two-time Tony-Award nominee and Grammy-Award winner Eva Noblezada helps the Marcus Center celebrate another year with this incredible appearance. Don’t miss it when you secure tickets to the annual fundraiser. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for various ticket packages.

June 6—Ride with Pride at Davidson Park (3725 W. Juneau Ave.): Join the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run when you take part in this annual event. Register at 10:30 a.m. before the ride starts at noon. The police-escorted route takes in the sites of the city before concluding at the Harley Davidson museum. See www.ridewithpridemke.com for details.

June 6—LGBTQ+ Game Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Adults 18+ are welcome to drop by this change-of-pace night that puts the emphasis on fun! Game Masters will be on hand for facilitating a number of games that align with any level of experience and/or ability, but feel free to bring your own games (and snacks and beverages). No need to RSVP or register. Simply come ready to game!

June 7—Milwaukee Pride Parade (Second and National Ave. to Scott St. and Seeboth St.): Happy Pride! Keep the pride love flowing with this incredibly popular parade. The floats, bands, cars, bikes and walking units step off at 2 p.m. I’m hosting the main stage at Second and National, so stop by and say “hi,” and don’t miss the awesome post-parade street party.

June 7—Tony-Award Watch Party at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Cap off pride weekend with this red-carpet salute to Broadway’s best. Hosted by Ryan Jay, the program kicks off at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), with live performances during commercial breaks, a cash bar and more. See www.skylightmusictheatre.org for tickets.

June 9—Divas Take Broadway at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Milwaukee’s top powerhouse singers salute the Great White Way during this 6:30 p.m. concert (doors open at 6 p.m.). You’ll be blown away by the talents of B.D. Greer, Donna Woodall, Lexi Lakmann, Erin Krebs and drag sensation Lyrica Bussie. Order tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

June 9—Opening Night & Juliet at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): What happens when Juliet flips the switch at the end of Romeo and Juliet? Find out during this hilarious, fast-paced musical. Featuring today’s biggest hit songs, the popular show makes Milwaukee its home through June 14, so nab your seats at www.marcuscenter.org.

June 10—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection at Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.): Connect with likeminded business owners when you grab a hot cup of joe during this monthly mixer. The chamber brings the coffee; you bring the conversation 8-9:30 a.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.