Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Pride is here!

No one celebrates Pride like Wisconsin! There are so many pride-related events happening this week, I’ve created a list below. Check it out and I’ll see you out and about all week long. Happy Pride!

Ruthie’s June Social Calendar

June 5, 6 & 7—Pridefest Milwaukee at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Three days of mixing, mingling, dancing and partying await at the biggest LGBTQIA+ bash of the year. From the shows, DJs and beer stands to family-friendly activities, marketplace and food options, Pridefest offers a great time for everyone! See www.pridefest.com for a list of performers, vendors and more.

June 5, 6 & 7—Pop Pride 25 at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): This Walker’s Point hot spot serves up four days of DJs, drag, drinks, dancing, vendors and more. Over 12,000 square-feet of indoor/outdoor fun make this a pride bash you won’t want to miss! Party with the ‘80s Ladies, Saturday at 2 p.m., check out the outdoor dance floor, hit up the marketplace and more all weekend long.

June 5—360 Thursday at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): When Pridefest closes, D.I.X. heats up with this post-pride party featuring an immersive, all-angle bash. DJs, dancing and drinks top off the opening night of pride weekend.

June 5-8—"Hollywood Hits Singalong” at Sidenotes Cabaret (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Enjoy some of the silver screen’s greatest hits during this singalong. Four performances make it a snap to get in on the fun. See www.sunsetplahouse.com for show times and tickets.

June 6—20th Annual Bash at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Broadway star and Grammy winner Joshua Henry headlines this celebration that benefits the Marcus’ educational and engagement programs. Enjoy cocktails, dinner and a jaw-dropping performance when you secure your tickets via www.marcuscenter.org.

June 6—"Pride for Pups” at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Support the doggies when you attend this 8 p.m. Mad City drag show. The night includes raffle prizes, a silent auction and more, all helping save the pups.

June 7—Ride with Pride at Harley Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Pride Rides Wisconsin hosts this motorcycle ride that kicks off at noon. (You must pre-register between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) A police escort takes riders past the Pridefest grounds and throughout the city. Check out www.priderides.org for more.

June 7—Pride Alley Party at Fran Kral Parking Lot (513 E. State, Rockford, IL): The team The Office Niteclub hosts this 1-9 p.m. bash featuring live music, food, a marketplace, drag shows and more. Just south of the Wisconsin border, the annual event takes prides celebrations to another level. Check it out!

June 8—Legends: A Pre-Pride Parade Show at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Join me and my buddy Michael Damian as we host this celebration of some of the state’s top performers. The 1 p.m. street show promises to kickoff Milwaukee’s Pride Parade with aplomb.

June 8—Milwaukee Pride Parade (from Second and Scott Streets to Second and Seeboth Streets): The best Sunday Funday of the year, the parade steps off at 2 p.m. I’m emceeing the Main Stage near the corner of Second and National, so stop by and say hello! See www.prideparademke.org for details. Stick around after the parade for the phenomenal street party.

June 9—LGBT Panel at Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha): Don’t miss this 6:30 p.m. panel discussion, spotlighting local LGBT-friendly organizations. Learn how you can best take care of yourself, find support, make new connections and more when you discover the resources available in the Waukesha area. Check out www.waukeshapubliclibrary.org for details.

June 10—Broadway Trivia at County Clare Irish Pub (1234 N. Astor St.): Put your knowledge of the Great White Way to the test with this change-of-pace evening. Prizes, cocktails, savory bites and more are in store whether you play with a team or compete on your own. See why Trivia Time with Corey has become a city favorite when you attend the 8 p.m. night.

